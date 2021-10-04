What You Need to Know About India’s Data Protection Bill
Since the EU GDPR took effect in 2018, many countries around the world have followed suit and either revamped or introduced new data protection and privacy regulation. India, too, is taking steps to enact a data protection framework that incorporates many elements of the GDPR. The new law, the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP), is currently in front of parliament and was proposed to effect a comprehensive overhaul of India’s current data protection regime, which today is governed by the Information Technology Act of 2000.securityboulevard.com
