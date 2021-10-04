CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

What You Need to Know About India’s Data Protection Bill

By Mahesh Shanmugasundaram
securityboulevard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the EU GDPR took effect in 2018, many countries around the world have followed suit and either revamped or introduced new data protection and privacy regulation. India, too, is taking steps to enact a data protection framework that incorporates many elements of the GDPR. The new law, the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP), is currently in front of parliament and was proposed to effect a comprehensive overhaul of India’s current data protection regime, which today is governed by the Information Technology Act of 2000.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Eu#Pdp#Indian#Requi
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
Country
India
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
securityboulevard.com

Data is the Prize – The Pillars of Zero Trust from Another Perspective

In fascinating 2018 testimony before a US congressional subcommittee on terrorism and illicit finance, Lillian Ablon provides insights into what threat actors are really after when they carry out cyber-attacks against their enterprise and agency targets. Obviously, different threat actors and groups have different motivations, and the testimony lays all of that out very clearly. What is apparent in the testimony, though, is the fact that an organization’s data is by far the main prize. Whether they gain entry into a data environment through security holes or plain human error (like misconfigurations), or anything in between, threat actors want sensitive information so that they can leverage it, weaponize it, and ultimately monetize it for their own gain. Hopefully most people won’t be shocked by this statement: threat actors aren’t after network resources or application resources for any reason other than to intercept, collect, and exfiltrate information traversing them so that they can use stolen data for their own nefarious purposes. They want your company’s information, not your IT resources or assets!
ARCHITECTURE
securityboulevard.com

Why We Need “Developer-First” Application Security

I recently did a podcast with Security Weekly that highlights developer-first application security. A recent survey that we conducted shows that, despite increasing pressure for accelerated release cycles, developers actually are interested in security. The main challenge, however, is that the current application security testing (AST) tools in place at...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

LogRhythm Wins Cyber Security Solution of the Year at National Technology Awards

The award recognises LogRhythm’s position as a leading SIEM platform provider within the technology industry. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), has won the award for Cyber Security Solution of the Year at the 5th annual National Technology Awards. LogRhythm has been recognised for its NextGen SIEM Platform and its ability to centrally collect data across its entire network environment to gain real-time visibility into threats.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

McAfee Report: Ransomware Adopts New Tactics and Targets

As 2021 progressed through the second quarter and into the third, cybercriminals introduced new—and updated—threats and tactics in campaigns targeting prominent sectors, McAfee’s October 2021 Advanced Threat Research Report found. The report called the second quarter of 2021 a “vibrant quarter” for ransomware, earning its place as a high-profile cybersecurity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

[Free e-book] How to protect Microsoft 365 from the NOBELIUM hackers’ phishing attack

NOBELIUM is the group behind the SUNBURST backdoor, TEARDROP malware, GoldMax malware, and other related components. Known for its undetectable attack techniques, NOBELIUM’s recent malicious email campaign was detected in January 2021 by the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center. After experimenting with and evolving the delivery techniques, NOBELIUM targeted 3,000 individual accounts spanning 150 countries. The campaign reached its peak when the group utilized a legitimate mailing service called Constant Contact to deliver malicious payloads.
INTERNET
securityboulevard.com

Compliance is Not Security! How You Can Transform a Compliance-Driven Security Culture into a Risk-Based Security Culture

Whether in the private sector, state government, or federal, cybersecurity compliance is an omnipresent influence on organizational decision-making. Compliance requirements are designed to oblige companies and organizations to follow specific regulations to discourage and prevent cyber-attacks. It has long been a part of a traditional risk assessment approach for many companies but, by itself, does not fulfill the needs of a holistic cybersecurity and risk strategy. Those who oppose…
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Divide Between Security, Developers Deepens

Security professionals work hard to plan secure IT environments for organizations, but the developers who are tasked with implementing and carrying these plans and procedures are often left out of security planning processes, creating a fractured relationship between development and security. Recent Articles By Author. This was the conclusion from...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Microsoft: Russia behind 58% of detected state-backed hacks

Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58% share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said.The devastating effectiveness of the long-undetected SolarWinds hack — it mainly breached information technology businesses including Microsoft — also boosted Russian state-backed hackers’ success rate to 32% in the year ending June 30, compared with 21% in the preceding 12 months.China, meanwhile, accounted for fewer than 1 in 10 of the state-backed hacking attempts Microsoft detected but was successful 44%...
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Step by Step Guide to Cellular Wardriving Attacks

To most, wardriving sounds like something out of the world of monster-trucks. In reality, you don’t need a tank or Hummer to drive war. In a wireless world, all you need to have to successfully launch a cellular wardriving attack are a mobile phone, the right apps installed on it, and a bit of technical know-how.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Fidelis Vulnerability Report – Third Quarter 2021

At Fidelis Cybersecurity®, our Threat Research team provides coverage and vigilance on the most menacing vulnerabilities through continuous monitoring of the current threat landscape. The third quarter of 2021 introduced 5438 new vulnerabilities, out of which, a staggering 907 vulnerabilities ranked with a CVSS score of high or critical. While the CVSS scoring mechanism holds value, our Threat Research team also applies expert analysis to identify the most critical issues.
MARKETS
WREG

CIA creates working group on China as threats keep rising

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA said Thursday it will create a top-level working group on China as part of a broad U.S. government effort focused on countering Beijing’s influence. The group will become one of fewer than a dozen mission centers operated by the CIA, with weekly director-level meetings intended to drive the agency’s strategy […]
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy