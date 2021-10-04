WhatsApp starts testing redesigned chat bubbles on iPhone, adds more features to disappearing messages

At the start of the year, Google added a feature to its search engine called About This Result. By tapping on the three dots icon located next to most results, the tool allows you to find out more about a website before you navigate to it. With the initial rollout of About This Result, Google displayed information from Wikipedia, and, if that wasn’t available, it pulled what it could from one of its services. The panels also included details about the website like when it was first indexed by the company, and if you could expect a secure connection.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO