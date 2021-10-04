CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatsApp starts testing redesigned chat bubbles on iPhone, adds more features to disappearing messages

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp has started testing redesigned chat bubbles on iPhone, reports WABetaInfo. The company has started rolling out version 2.21.200.11 to the beta users who’ve started seeing the change in their app. In addition to the redesigned chat bubbles, WhatsApp is also rolling out new options for its Disappearing Messages features which are available for all, unlike redesigned chat bubbles which are only available on WhatsApp beta for iOS, for now.

