CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdO8K_0cGHw2Tt00
Hong Kong Financial Markets A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Asian markets were mixed on Monday, while Hong Kong’s benchmark shed more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading.

China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit.

Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on by a tightening of Chinese government restrictions on debt-leveraged financing.

The Hang Seng sank 2.5% to 23,96.25 while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.1% to 28,444.89. Shares fell 1% in Taiwan.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.3% to 7,246.10. On Friday, its government outlined plans to lift a pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling overseas from November, though it has yet to reopen to international travelers.

Markets were closed for holidays in Shanghai and South Korea.

Crude prices fell slightly ahead of a meeting of major oil producers. There was no sign that a spill from a pipeline off the California coast was having an impact on prices.

An estimated 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of heavy crude were thought to have leaked from an underwater pipeline offshore from Orange County. By late Sunday the leak was reported stanched.

The environmental impact was likely to be much worse than any effect on overall oil supplies. The amount leaked was about 3,000 barrels, while the U.S. produces more than 18 million barrels of crude oil a day.

U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 30 cents to $75.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile exchange. It gained 85 cents to $75.88 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, lost 38 cents to $78.90 per barrel.

Oil prices have been hovering at 3-year highs after Hurricane Ida slammed into a critical port that serves as the primary support hub for the Gulf of Mexico's deep water offshore oil and gas industry in the U.S., worsening the supply situation, at least temporarily.

OPEC and other major oil producers were stung by deep production cuts in 2020 during the depths of the pandemic and have been increasing output slowly.

OPEC plus members due to meet on Monday could consider raising production levels to meet rising demand, Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy. The S&P 500 gained 1.1% to 4,357.04. But U.S. markets still had their worst week since the winter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4% to 34,326.46. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.8% to 14,566.70.

Merck & Co. leaped 8.4% after it said its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half. Prospects for an additional tool to tame the pandemic helped lift shares of airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activities.

The S&P 500 still dropped to a weekly loss of 2.2%, its worst since February. A swift rise in interest rates earlier this week rattled the market and forced a reassessment of whether stocks had grown too expensive.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady Monday at 1.47%.

September was also the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020, when markets plunged as COVID-19 shutdowns took hold.

Among the worries that have weighed on the market: The Federal Reserve is close to letting off the accelerator on its support for markets, economic data has recently been mixed following an upturn in COVID-19 infections, corporate tax rates may be set to rise and political turmoil continues in Washington.

In currency trading, the dollar rose to 111.03 Japanese yen from 110.96 yen late Friday. The euro rose $1.1605 from $1.1600.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks edge lower after disappointing jobs data

Stocks drifted slightly lower in early trade after data showed the U.S. economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, compared with expectations for around 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 70 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.1% to 4,396.42. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.2% at 14,628.58.
STOCKS
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese products worth $370 billion in 2018, citing trade practices Washington deemed "unfair."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Oil Stocks#Asian#China Evergrande#Chinese#Cailian#Hang Seng#S P#The New York Mercantile#Hurricane Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
marketpulse.com

A mixed day for Asian stock markets

Evergrande weighing on Japan and Hong Kong markets. US markets started the quarter strongly on Friday, boosted by positive results from a trial of Merck’s oral Covid-19 treatment, a postponement of the US debt ceiling deadline and start-of-month inflows. The S&P 500 rallied by 1.15%, the Nasdaq rose by 0.82% and the Dow Jones jumped by 1.44%, although the buy-the-dippers couldn’t prevent a negative weekly performance overall. Futures on all three have given back some of those gains this morning, Nasdaq futures retreating by 0.40%, while Dow and S&P futures are 0.25% lower.
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed Alongside Latest China Economic Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, with China releasing mixed economic data and investors assessed the challenges ahead as the third quarter draws to a close. China’s Shanghai Composite slid 1.83% by 10:30 PM ET (2:30 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component jumped 1.28%. Data released...
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, But China Evergrande Debt Situation Still on Investors’ Minds

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Monday morning, but China Evergrande Group's (HK:3333) debt woes continued to be a focal point as the week opens. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.18% by 9:58 PM ET (1:58 AM GMT), with the ruling coalition voting for a new leader, likely to be the next prime minister, on Wednesday.
STOCKS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
86K+
Followers
69K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy