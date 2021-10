In a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast, Birdman revealed that he ensured that the Cash Money crew was taken care of when he struck a deal with Universal. The podcast revealed several tidbits about Birdman, including his predictions of YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the world’s biggest rapper and an explanation on why he thinks Lil Wayne will never be able to have a formidable competitor for VERZUZ. Midway through the interview, Birdman speaks out about his deal with Universal and how he split over $1 billion USD to Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO