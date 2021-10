NFTs and blockchain technologies could revolutionize the way agencies do business, argues Small World co-founder Dan Salkey. Disclaimer: this article is a Trojan horse. Like a business director dangling Deliveroo as a reason to stay late on a pitch, I’m using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to open a wider dialogue about how blockchain could be used to improve the advertising industry. So no, this article won’t talk about how Pringles are creating digital chips to prove they ‘get’ the kids. Nor will it advocate for advertising’s version of NBA Top Shot in which we trade digitized copies of adland’s greatest heroes for digital currency. Anybody want to trade my Rory Sutherland for a David Ogilvy? (Note to self: trademark Adland Top Shot.)

