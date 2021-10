Adele’s latest music era is finally here! After cryptically changing all of her socials, the 33-year-old singer confirmed new music is in store when she dropped a teaser for a song titled “Easy on Me” on Tuesday. Though the clip is fewer than 20 seconds long, we are already tearing up over the beautiful piano intro that is just so iconic Adele. Similar to her “Hello” music video from 2015, the video appears to be shot in black and white and shows Adele putting in a cassette and driving on an empty road as the music plays.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO