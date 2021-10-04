Catharsis and hope: Lucy Dacus and Y La Bamba perform at Neptune Theatre
On Sept. 29, Lucy Dacus performed at the Neptune Theatre as part of a tour promoting her new album “Home Video” with Portland-based band Y La Bamba opening. Led by singer Luz Elena Mendoza, Y La Bamba succeeded in hyping up the crowd for the concert to come with their infectious, danceable beats. Mendoza had a joyful and energetic stage presence, always dancing while singing and playing guitar. Y La Bamba’s dreamy melodies made for a captivating show. For a concert happening in what are still the early days of the return to live music, it was a delightful and uplifting welcome back.www.dailyuw.com
