CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Catharsis and hope: Lucy Dacus and Y La Bamba perform at Neptune Theatre

By Ari Snyder The Daily
The Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 29, Lucy Dacus performed at the Neptune Theatre as part of a tour promoting her new album “Home Video” with Portland-based band Y La Bamba opening. Led by singer Luz Elena Mendoza, Y La Bamba succeeded in hyping up the crowd for the concert to come with their infectious, danceable beats. Mendoza had a joyful and energetic stage presence, always dancing while singing and playing guitar. Y La Bamba’s dreamy melodies made for a captivating show. For a concert happening in what are still the early days of the return to live music, it was a delightful and uplifting welcome back.

www.dailyuw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to LUCY DACUS at Brooklyn Steel on 10/28!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see LUCY DACUS with PALEHOUND at Brooklyn Steel on Thursday, October 28th! Lucy's shows on 10/25 & 10/26 with Bartees Strange are SOLD OUT. For show information and tickets, click here. TO ENTER:. For a chance to win, submit your...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Daily

Concert review: Japanese Breakfast at Neptune Theatre

An excited, masked crowd, many of whom were college-aged folk clad in Dr. Martens, packed tightly around the stage at the Neptune Theatre on Sept. 25 to see indie rock band Japanese Breakfast perform. It was the opening night for three shows at the venue held during Sept. 25-27 for...
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

Lucy Dacus brings her urgent anthems to the Observatory OC; Miya Folick floors the crowd with opening set

There is an urgency with which Lucy Dacus unwinds her poignant anthems that never fails to enrapture the crowds that find themselves the happy target of her beguiling lull. Whether hushed to silence by the woeful heartache that unfolds on “Christine,” or driven to shout-along to the Springsteen-esque rhapsody of “Hot & Heavy,” the crowd at the Observatory OC were rightfully caught up in the ardor with which Lucy Dacus relinquishes her memories of childhood and growing-up.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Hrishikesh Hirway
discoverourcoast.com

Journey tribute band to perform at Liberty Theatre

ASTORIA — The Liberty Theatre will host “ESCAPE! The Journey Musical Tribute,” for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at libertyastoria.org for $28 each. ESCAPE will perform hit songs by the band Journey, including “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms” and “Separate...
ASTORIA, OR
topshelfmusicmag.com

Lucy Dacus at The Fillmore San Francisco

Monday September 27th, I made my way to the historic Fillmore music venue in San Francisco, originally built in 1912, featuring greats like Jimi Hendrix, The Who and The Grateful Dead. Tonight’s show was in support of Richmond, Virginia’s singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus and her Home Video Tour. Dacus’ third album, Home Video, released this June after lockdown, is a descriptive autobiographic album that addresses young love and explores her time growing up and coming out as bisexual within a strict Christian community. Lucy’s storytelling is so vivid, honest and upfront. You can feel every emotion and heartbreak bringing you on a journey through her life.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

Alanis Morissette Brings the Shamanism, and Garbage the Swagger, to Potent Night at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

The current tour by Alanis Morissette and Garbage has been characterized as a “Jagged Little Pill” 25th anniversary tour, and as it so happens, Garbage’s self-titled debut album came out just a couple of months after “Pill” did, so it’s a silver jubilee all around. What this occasion also means is that this has to be roughly the 23rd or 24th anniversary of starting to take both Morissette and Shirley Manson too much for granted, rather than holding them in mind all this time as national treasures. The pendulum has clearly swung back in the favor of their proper recognition, in...
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Rapper Fabolous to perform at Landmark Theatre in Syracuse

A fabulous hip-hop concert is coming to Syracuse. Rapper Fabolous will perform at the Landmark Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 6. Doors open a 7 p.m., music starts at 8 with opening act Tozziek Kabreyon. Tickets for the show, presented by No Ceiling Entertainment, are on sale now through Ticketmaster. Prices...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catharsis#Arts#Neptune#La Bamba
KPBS

Diversionary Theatre Reopens To Live Performances In Remodeled Building

Like many arts organizations, Diversionary Theatre was forced to close its doors during the pandemic but it put the time to good use by moving ahead with a major and much needed remodel. Diversionary Theater may have been closed to live performances but it’s been busy making improvements. Executive artistic...
THEATER & DANCE
PennLive.com

Joe Bonamassa will perform at the Hershey Theatre

Singer and guitarist Joe Bonamassa will perform in concert at the Hershey Theatre. Bonamassa is regarded as one of today’s leading guitar talents, has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and made the Billboard charts 24 times. He has been hailed by Guitar World Magazine as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist.”
HERSHEY, PA
communitynewspapers.com

SFYS to perform in a free Halloween concert, Oct. 30, at Miracle Theatre

The South Florida Youth Symphony, one of the nation’s leading youth music organizations, will perform in Coral Gables during a free Halloween concert, “Jack-O’-Lantern Jubilee,” on Oct. 30, at the historic Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. “pre-dinner” performance. Social distance seating...
CORAL GABLES, FL
local21news.com

Bob Dylan set to perform at Hershey Theatre in November

HERSHEY, Pa. — Bob Dylan is slated to perform at the Hershey Theatre on November 16. Dylan has announced that he is resuming his "Never-Ending Tour," billed now as the "Rough and Rowdy Ways" worldwide tour taking place between 2021 and 2024. The tour name comes from his 2020 studio...
HERSHEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Boston Globe

Bob Dylan is performing at Providence Performing Arts Center and Boston’s Wang Theatre this November

PROVIDENCE — Bob Dylan and his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour are coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Nov. 26. The has shows that stretch across the US beginning Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Providence will be the tour’s first stop in New England, followed by a performance at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Nov. 27, according to the tour’s schedule.
BOSTON, MA
KRDO

Hamilton performances rescheduled at Buell Theatre in Denver

Denver (KRDO)-- The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced the new dates for the Broadway Musical "Hamilton," after the pandemic forced the show to postpone performances. Anyone who bought a ticket to the original shows will receive an email with the date(s) of rescheduled tickets. If you can't...
DENVER, CO
Huron Daily Tribune

'The Voice' finalists to perform at the Ramsdell Theatre

MANISTEE — The Swon Brothers are set to perform live at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. The Swon Brothers gained national notoriety as finalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” and released their major-label debut, The Swon Brothers, the following year, "putting their stamp on the 11-song collection by co-producing with award-winning producer Mark Bright (Carrie Underwood)," according to a news release. The album’s first single “Later On” was the duo’s first Top 15 HIT.
MANISTEE, MI
the university of hawai'i system

JoyMobile takes theatre performances to audiences

A four-wheel mini bus once used as a mobile clothing boutique on Oʻahu’s North Shore will become a hub for performing artists in the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Starting October 9, the newly refurbished JoyMobile bus will serve as a backdrop and shuttle graduate students and other fellow actors, dancers, musicians, jugglers and clowns to live performances across Oʻahu.
HONOLULU, HI
pontevedrarecorder.com

Apex Theatre Studio to present Fall Performance Showcase

Apex Theatre Studio will present its sixth annual Fall Performance Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. The production features the talents of 50 young artists in a mixture of musical theater, improv and one-act comedies. Tickets are $20 for general admission and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Times Reporter

Little Theatre set for spirited performance

The Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County will open its season with the well-known classic, “Blithe Spirit,” directed by Tamora Benson. Written by British playwright Noel Coward, “Blithe Spirit” was first performed in the West End in 1941 where it ran for a record 1,997 performances before moving on to Broadway later that year. The plot centers around socialite novelist Charles Condomine, who invites clairvoyant Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a seance. He hopes to use the experience to write his next book, but the plan backfires when Arcati manages to summon Charles’ late first wife Elvira. Elvira attempts to disrupt his marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see and hear the ghost. Exploring themes of deception, love, loyalty, and the complex legacy of past relationships, “Blithe Spirit” is one of Coward’s most acclaimed plays and has been staged on Broadway multiple times. It was adapted into a film in 1964.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy