By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is returning to Foxboro on Sunday night, not as the quarterback of the Patriots, but as a visiting opponent. It’s certainly a strange scenario — one that most people in New England always believed to be possible but never hoped to see. Alas, 18 months have passed, Brady’s won another championship, time has moved on, and the stage is now set for the latest — and perhaps final — chapter of Brady playing in New England. Including the playoffs, Brady started 324 games for the Patriots, and he’s gone on to start 23 more...

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO