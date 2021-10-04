CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

16 Amazon Beauty Products On Sale to Shop All Month Long

By Talia Abbas
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The coziest (and spookiest!) time of the year is here—and with it a three-week-long Amazon beauty-products sale to help get your top shelf prepped for the shorter days and cooler temps ahead. Whether your regimen needs a complete overhaul or just a little switch-up this season, expect major deals on skin care, makeup, and hair care from now through October 25 with the mega-retailer’s first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul.

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals to expect from Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier and more

In just a few short months, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier.Skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrances and electrical tools are often hugely discounted over the duration of the event and gives shoppers the chance to bag a bargain on everything...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fashion#On Beauty#Beauty Products#Hair Products#Urban Decay
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! See all of Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deals right here! Price: Click for Today's Deals Buy Now Amazon early Black Friday deals If you want to shop all of Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deals this year, there’s one page you need to keep an eye on. That’s right, it’s Amazon’s epic deals page! There, you’ll...
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Cancer-Supporting Beauty Products

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Unwrapped Life — the plastic-free beauty brand — recently debuted a limited-edition pink shampoo and bar along with a 'Booby Bundle.' 50% of proceeds will be donated to ReThink Breast Cancer, "a bold charity that educates, empowers, and advocates for people worldwide who are affected by breast cancer through boldfaced campaigns, content, programs, and resources."
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Shop the KVD Beauty Friends & Family sale, 30% off this weekend only

Beloved makeup brand KVD Beauty has not only graced the face of Kourtney Kardashian for this year’s VMA’s in her debut with Travis Barker but the brand also blew up TikTok thanks to the viral Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm. The good news is that if you missed it the...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Allure

Amazon Beauty's First-Ever Holiday Haul Sale Is Here for All of Your Gifting Needs

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Do you hear that? The faint Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, and Bing Crosby playing in the background? That can only mean one thing: The 2021 holiday season is quickly approaching. To help you get ahead on your shopping list (because shipping and fulfillment delays are inevitable due to the general rush and ongoing pandemic), Amazon Beauty unveiled its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul. Beginning Monday, October 4 all the way through Monday, October 25, customers will have access to major deals across curated categories like Holiday Look, Winter Skin Care, Men's Grooming, Appliances, and Fragrances. Participating brands run the gamut between prestige brands like Drybar and EltaMD and drugstore darlings like NYX Professional Makeup, Real Techniques, Crest, and more. As usual, most items qualify for two-day Prime shipping.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Shop Beats Headphones for Over 50% Off at Amazon Before the Sale Runs Out

Nothing ~beats~ Beats when it comes to headphones. The sleek look they have, the style they add, and their top-tier quality make for an exquisite music experience that you probs can't get from any other listening device, TBH. And let's be real: The exterior design on Beats headphones is truly a gift to the eyes. Plus, they're such a chic accessory to a 'fit, especially an airport one. We love a product that delivers with caliber and beauty.
ELECTRONICS
PopSugar

22 of the Best Deals We're Shopping at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event

Beauty-lovers, it's time to treat yourself without breaking the bank, with discounted makeup, skin care, and hair-care products all on Amazon Beauty. The retailer is hosting its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul event, where you can score deals on a wide variety of beauty favorites. Here are the details: starting now...
MAKEUP
SELF

18 Can't-Miss Deals on Beauty Products at Amazon's Early Holiday Sale

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. October’s only just begun, but we already have holiday shopping and sales on the brain. So, the moment we caught wind of Amazon’s beauty products sale, which kicks off today, we sat up and got our scrolling fingers ready. Dubbed the "Holiday Beauty Haul," the massive retailer will see markdowns of up to 40% on makeup, skin-care, and hair-care products from brands like Ouidad, Honest Beauty, Revlon, and NYX—and that's just to name a few of the deals available now. New discounts will roll out as the month continues, with the sale coming to a close on October 25.
MAKEUP
WSOC Charlotte

Amazon jump-starts holiday shopping with ‘Black Friday-worthy’ deals nearly 2 months early

Ready or not, the 2021 holiday shopping season kicked off Monday with a surprise announcement from Amazon that daily “Black Friday-worthy” deals are already available. The bid to hook early-bird deal hunters includes “deep discounts across every category,” including fashion, electronics, home goods and toys with new deals added to the site daily, CNBC reported.
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Face Oil is on Sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Lizzo has influenced us, again! The musician's favorite face oil is on sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul and you bet we're immediately adding it to cart! The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently 15% off for $34 (regularly $40) along with some of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products.
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

1 Day Only! Amazon’s Beauty Haul Event Has So Many Haircare Products Up to 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This is an extremely important time of year to reconsider your hair care routine. The weather is about to rapidly cool off, and the dry air and harsh winds will be no help in keeping your locks shiny, healthy and hydrated. And hey, who doesn’t love buying some new pampering products when they’re on sale?
HAIR CARE
Digital Trends

Amazon is having an EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALE on Apple products today

If you’re patiently looking forward to the Apple deals that will launch on Black Friday, the wait ends here because you can take advantage of early Amazon Black Friday deals. These offers include AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, and iPad deals, among more discounts for other Apple products, so there’s something for everyone who’s a fan of the iconic brand.
ELECTRONICS
In Style

Amazon Just Launched a Surprise Early Holiday Sale — Here Are the 30 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it's technically only October, Amazon is already getting us in the holiday spirit. The retailer just launched a surprise Epic Deals sale, and it's full of more than 10,000 Black Friday-level deals in every category imaginable. But, don't worry — you don't have to sift through all those items to find the best discounts; We already narrowed down the 30 best fashion, beauty, and home deals to shop now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

Now that fall and chilly weather have arrived, we're shopping for cozy clothes! While some of us are returning to the office, we haven't lost our lust for leggings. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with deals from Amazon's Fall Sale, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.
RETAIL
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy