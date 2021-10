It's being billed as The Return and as Week 4 of the NFL season approaches, it's the game everyone has been talking about: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady heads back to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face his former team, the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Brady won an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles in 20 years with the Patriots before securing a seventh ring with the Buccaneers last season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO