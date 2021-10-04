CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which countries’ vaccines are recognised in the UK?

By Lucy Thackray
In mid-September, the UK government announced major changes to the country’s international travel and health rules - including its plans to formally recognise a number of vaccines from overseas countries.

Prior to late July, only UK-administered vaccines were officially recognised.

On 28 July, it was announced that the vaccine status of fully jabbed travellers from the US and European Union would also be recognised from 2 August onwards (provided they had received two doses of the same vaccine).

On 17 September, the Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed that, from October, it will increase the number of countries from which travellers’ vaccination certification will be recognised.

“From 4 October, England will welcome fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries – who will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers – including 17 countries and territories such as Japan and Singapore, following the success of an existing pilot with the US and Europe,” read a DfT statement.

So which countries’ vaccine certificates are now recognised?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which countries’ vaccines are currently recognised by the UK?

From 4 October, those who have had two shots of a vaccine (or one shot of the Janssen vaccine) from the following countries - the final dose of which was administered at least two weeks prior to arrival - will be treated as fully vaccinated in the UK:

  • Andorra
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Barbados
  • Belgium
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Republic of Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Dominica
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia
  • Malta
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • The UAE
  • The UK
  • The US
  • Vatican City

This means travellers from the above countries are treated the same as UK citizens, and can avoid quarantine when arriving in the UK from any country not on the red list.

For the purposes of vaccinations received abroad, the government is recognising Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen (J&J).

Those jabbed with two different doses of these vaccines – for example, a person with one dose of Oxford AstraZeneca and one dose of Moderna – will be regarded as fully vaccinated.

What is the status of people vaccinated in other nations?

They are regarded by the UK as unvaccinated and must follow the rules for such travellers, taking a pre-departure test, quarantining for 10 days when arriving from countries not on the red list, and taking a day two and day eight PCR test. Travellers in England may opt to pay for an extra test on day five of self-isolation which, if negative, allows them to end quarantine early.

The decision by the UK government not to recognise Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen jabs administered in India, anywhere in Africa and more than 100 other countries has angered many people who want to travel to Britain.

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a "rest of the world" list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.All other countries will remain on a "rest of the world" list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The UK's complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about "the jabbed and the jabbed-nots," came into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: "We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today's rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector."Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to reopen travel safely.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Bulgaria#Uk#European Union#Dft#Czech
The UK travel industry can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel as the gradual easing of the country's numerous travel restrictions should lead to a surge in bookings. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week, The Sunday Telegraph reported, saying that the UK's "red list" of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK aid to the Commonwealth has been slashed by almost half in a deep blow to the government's Global Britain agenda, according to new analysis obtained by The Independent.Analysis of official figures by Liberal Democrats, released on the day of Liz Truss's first speech to Conservative annual conference as foreign secretary, shows a precipitous £500m fall in support for countries including Bangladesh, Nigeria and Tanzania.The reduction comes despite ministers' claims that Brexit would allow the UK to strengthen ties with the other 53 members of the global organisation.
U.K.
Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed significantly from 04.00 on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a "rest of the world" (ROW) list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.While double-jabbed travellers journeying back to the UK from non-red list countries will no longer need to quarantine.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

UK to eases travel rules for fully vaccinated travelers from selected countries

UK to ease quarantine and testing rules for fully vaccinated travelers. UK is easing quarantine and testing rules for travelers from more than 50 countries. The Conservative government has vowed that it will expand the rule to many more countries. Many developing nations are upset with this decision, especial....
TRAVEL
The Independent

Where does Britain get its gas from and why does Russia matter?

A major hike in global gas prices has sparked alarm in the UK about the stability of the country’s supply as the temperatures drop and winter demand kicks in.National Grid Gas Transmission – the company that owns, manages, and operates the network – has said Britain will have a “positive supply margin”, meaning it can access more gas than is being used during peak demand.But that has not stopped concerns being raised about possible shortages during the period between October and the end of March when the system is under the greatest strain. In the UK, total gas demand for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

UK lifts travel advice for 32 countries

The Government will stop advising Britons to avoid non-essential travel to a country not on the red list solely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Travel advice has been relaxed for 32 countries including Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana and Malaysia, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said. This will make...
TRAVEL
WTAJ

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish health authorities on Wednesday suspended the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 30 and under, saying the move was done out of precaution. The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” — […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even countries on the non-red ROW list, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementOn 17 September, it was announced that PCR tests will be...
TRAVEL
soyacincau.com

US recognise WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers

Reuters have reported that the United States of America will accept international visitors that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a WHO-approved vaccine. The WHO currently has Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac, and Sinopharm under its Emergency Use List. It is reported a CDC spokeswoman told Reuters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances.France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press before heading back to his post in Canberra.“The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber in the...
INDIA
The Independent

UK eases travel restrictions further by slashing 'red list'

The British government said Thursday that it is to relax travel rules further next week, a move that will open up many long-distance holiday destinations to travelers for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year and half ago.As well as dramatically whittling down the number of places from which travelers will be required to quarantine in a hotel, the government said it would recognize the vaccination programs of dozens more countries.In its most dramatic move, it said it will be lifting the hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals to England from 47 countries, including South...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Which countries are on the red list and what changed in today's travel review?

The red list has been slashed in the UK Government's latest travel announcement today, with only seven countries remaining high risk. The move sees all countries in Africa and Asia removed. Winter sun destination, such as Brazil, Mexico and Thailand have been opened up, while the Dominican Republic, Columbia and Peru are among those remaining red.
TRAVEL
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

On 20 September, the US government announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from sometime in November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for all foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.On 4 October,...
TRAVEL
