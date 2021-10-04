CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whistleblower says Facebook routinely chose ‘profit over safety’ when it came to misinformation

By David Bauder
Fortune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Data Sheet, a daily brief on the business of tech, delivered free to your inbox. A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests.

Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
komando.com

12 things you should never do online

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?
The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
CNN

Tech billionaire: Facebook is what's wrong with America

New York (CNN Business) — From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread for what ails America today: deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook. "This digital revolution really kind of has the world in its grip. And in that grip, you can...
Fortune

Facebook’s worst sins cannot be easily regulated away

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning. David Meyer here in Berlin, filling in for Alan. As someone with a longstanding interest in tech-infused power—I even...
Fortune

Former Facebook employee: Congressional action is needed to change Facebook

Frances Haugen testified before the Senate. I'm here today because I believe facebook's products harm Children stoke division and weaken our democracy. The company's leadership knows how to make facebook and instagram saver but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis. Without your help. I saw facebook repeatedly encounter conflicts between its own profits and our safety. Facebook consistently resolve these conflicts in favor of its own profits. The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats and more combat. In some cases, this is this dangerous online talk has led to actual violence that harms and even kills people. The severity of this crisis demands that we break out of our previous regulatory frames. Facebook wants to trick you into thinking that privacy protections or changes to section 230 alone will be sufficient. While important, these will not get to the core of the issue, which is that no one truly understands the destructive choices made by facebook except facebook. Facebook wants you to believe that the problems we're talking about are unsolvable. They want you to believe in false choices. They want you to believe that you must choose between a facebook full of divisive and extreme content or losing one of the most important values our country was founded upon. Free speech.
Fortune

Whistleblowers run Silicon Valley now

The Facebook whistleblower sat before a Senate committee today to give an unprecedented look inside how CEO Mark Zuckerberg prioritizes dangerous content — for children and for people in politically unstable countries. The testimony of the whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was revelatory, even after weeks of lead-up and blockbuster Wall Street...
