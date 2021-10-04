Whistleblower says Facebook routinely chose ‘profit over safety’ when it came to misinformation

Frances Haugen testified before the Senate. I'm here today because I believe facebook's products harm Children stoke division and weaken our democracy. The company's leadership knows how to make facebook and instagram saver but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis. Without your help. I saw facebook repeatedly encounter conflicts between its own profits and our safety. Facebook consistently resolve these conflicts in favor of its own profits. The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats and more combat. In some cases, this is this dangerous online talk has led to actual violence that harms and even kills people. The severity of this crisis demands that we break out of our previous regulatory frames. Facebook wants to trick you into thinking that privacy protections or changes to section 230 alone will be sufficient. While important, these will not get to the core of the issue, which is that no one truly understands the destructive choices made by facebook except facebook. Facebook wants you to believe that the problems we're talking about are unsolvable. They want you to believe in false choices. They want you to believe that you must choose between a facebook full of divisive and extreme content or losing one of the most important values our country was founded upon. Free speech.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO