Travis Scott x fragment design Air Jordan 1 Low "White/Blue/Sail" Surfaces

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing early rumors, the Travis Scott x fragment design Air Jordan 1 Low OG “White/Blue/Sail” has now surfaced. Aside from being teased by Hiroshi Fujiwara on Instagram, the Godfather of Streetwear was also photographed wearing the unreleased sneaker. Potentially one of two Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG takes rumored to arrive next year, the newly surfaced take looks to be an alternate on the coveted collaboration released by La Flame, fragment design and Nike/Jordan Brand a few months back.

