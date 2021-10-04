Travis Scott x fragment design Air Jordan 1 Low "White/Blue/Sail" Surfaces
Following early rumors, the Travis Scott x fragment design Air Jordan 1 Low OG “White/Blue/Sail” has now surfaced. Aside from being teased by Hiroshi Fujiwara on Instagram, the Godfather of Streetwear was also photographed wearing the unreleased sneaker. Potentially one of two Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG takes rumored to arrive next year, the newly surfaced take looks to be an alternate on the coveted collaboration released by La Flame, fragment design and Nike/Jordan Brand a few months back.hypebeast.com
