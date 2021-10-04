CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

The Many Saints of Newark: Undercover Cop Talks About Infiltrating The Real Sopranos

By Tony Sokol
Den of Geek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Many Saints of Newark has once again brought the crime family at the center of The Sopranos into the spotlight. But Giovanni Rocco had eyes on them for years. Under the alias of “Giovanni Gatto,” the New Jersey police officer was at the center of Operation Charlie Horse, a federal undercover task force that busted a boss and nine crewmembers of New Jersey’s DeCavalcante family, which The Sopranos’ DiMeo family is based on. Giovanni’s Ring: My Life Inside the Real Sopranos, co-written with Douglas Schofield, tells the inside story.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Star Alessandro Nivola Talks Building 'Sopranos' Character Dickie Moltisanti (Exclusive)

Fourteen years after a controversial series finale that went on to become one of the most talked-about endings in pop culture history, beloved mafia drama The Sopranos is back with a fresh reinvention for the big screen with the highly anticipated prequel, The Many Saints of Newark. While the series revolved around mob boss Tony Soprano — portrayed by James Gandolfini and played this time around by the late actor's son, Michael Gandolfini — the movie takes a solid look at the patriarchal influence of young Anthony Soprano from enigmatic big-time mafioso, Richard "Dickie" Moltisanti, played by actor Alessandro Nivola.
MOVIES
Esquire

The True Story of the Newark Riots in The Many Saints of Newark

In The Many Saints of Newark, a young Anthony Soprano lies awake in bed at night as downtown Newark smolders in the distance. Gunshots ring out and the streets are lined with fire for several days after racial tensions in New Jersey's largest city have reached a fever pitch. While...
NEWARK, NJ
Marietta Daily Journal

After 'The Many Saints of Newark,' where will the 'Sopranos' universe go next?

David Chase famously (or infamously) doesn't like to tie things up neatly with a bow. As the creator and mastermind of HBO's beloved mob series "The Sopranos," Chase deliberately let some storylines trail off into ambiguity, and even after 86 hours of richly detailed storytelling, there were plenty of questions that were never fully resolved.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Journal

In 'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark,' Tony takes a back seat

"The Sopranos" revolved, of course, around Tony Soprano. "The Many Saints of Newark," the long-awaited movie "prequel," opening Friday in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, shows us a very different solar system. Here, the center is Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), Tony's favorite uncle — the father of the Christopher...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
Complex

The Best ‘Sopranos’ Moments to Watch Before Seeing ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. In January 1999, the landscape of television was forever changed. HBO premiered a new series, The Sopranos, which was pitched to the world as “so a gangster walks into a therapist’s office.” What the series ended up being in its six seasons is a crash course in what the next two decades of television could be. Mixing humor, violence, and an eye for high art, The Sopranos is the bullet-ridden Bible to series like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and anything else flying under the “Peak TV” umbrella.
NEWARK, NJ
Cleveland.com

Stow-Munroe Falls High School grad and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ actor John Magaro talks ‘The Sopranos’ prequel, Silvio Dante’s toupee & more

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 14 years after mob boss anti-hero Tony Soprano (spoiler alert) may have been killed in a New Jersey diner during the memorable, albeit controversial, finale of “The Sopranos,” show creator David Chase has granted fans a special treat. The highly anticipated feature film prequel, “The...
CLEVELAND, OH
CinemaBlend

What The Many Saints Of Newark’s Michael Gandolfini Was Most ‘Concerned’ About While Preparing To Play Tony Soprano

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After more than 14 years, fans of HBO’s The Sopranos will finally be able to dive back into David Chase’s mafia-filled world through The Many Saints of Newark. Set in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the film primarily focuses on new characters, but it also features a number of familiar faces from the original series, including the one and only Tony Soprano. However, this incarnation of the character is much younger and played by Michael Gandolfini, who’s taking over for his late father, James Gandolfini. As you can imagine the up-and-coming actor did a lot to prepare for the role, and there was one aspect of the process that made him particularly “concerned.”
MOVIES
CBS Detroit

‘I Thought A Lot About Who Would Create Christopher Moltisanti’: Gabriella Piazza On ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ & ‘The Sopranos’

(CBS Local)– Sopranos fans, the moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally coming this week. The young versions of Tony Soprano, Paulie Walnuts, Livia Soprano, Silvio Dante and Junior Soprano are all back in the new movie “The Many Saints of Newark.” The film from the creator of “The Sopranos” David Chase takes a look at the formative years of Tony in Newark, New Jersey during the 1960s.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
Person
Donnie Brasco
tvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Meet the Younger Versions of Familiar ‘Sopranos’ Characters

Younger stars are taking on some familiar roles in the forthcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. From mob boss Tony Soprano to his mother Livia and his Uncle Junior — originated by actors James Gandolfini, Nancy Marchand, and Dominic Chianese, respectively — fan-favorites from the HBO series are being resurrected (and in younger form) in the new prequel film.
MOVIES
Collider

David Chase on ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and Talking to Terence Winter About a Sequel

The biggest challenge when you find out you’re going to be speaking with David Chase is figuring out your questions. Because as the creator of the The Sopranos, there are far too many things you can ask him about ranging from the making of the series to why certain key decisions were made. However, since I knew I’d only have about four minutes with him and he was doing interviews to promote The Many Saints of Newark, I figured I should keep most of my questions on the highly anticipated prequel film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Many Saints Of Newark#The Sopranos#Fbi#Saints#The Black Hand And Mafia
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Creator Addresses Surprise 'Sopranos' Cameo in Prequel

The Many Saints of Newark features a surprise Sopranos cameo, and now the show's creator has addressed the big reveal. For those unaware, The Many Saints of Newark is a Sopranos prequel film, taking place during the Newark riots in the 1960s. Fans of the iconic HBO series are in for a real treat when they finally check out the new film, as it features narration from one of the show's biggest stars. Spoilers ahead for The Many Saints of Newark.
TV & VIDEOS
spectrumlocalnews.com

'The Many Saints of Newark' follows mentored rise of mob boss Tony Soprano

NATIONWIDE — "The Sopranos" is back, in a way. Creator David Chase takes the television mob family back in time and to the big screen for the new movie "The Many Saints of Newark." What You Need To Know. The prequel to the television series "The Sopranos" is a full-length...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy