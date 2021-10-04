CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No address, no problem: Amazon enables Prime members to send gifts via text or email in app

By Kurt Schlosser
geekwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is making it easier for Prime members to get gifts to friends and family, even if the shopper doesn’t have a delivery address to work with. The company announced a new feature in its shopping app Monday that allows Prime members to send a gift to another Amazon account holder via that person’s phone number or email address. The recipient does not have to be a Prime member.

