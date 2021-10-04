No address, no problem: Amazon enables Prime members to send gifts via text or email in app
Amazon is making it easier for Prime members to get gifts to friends and family, even if the shopper doesn’t have a delivery address to work with. The company announced a new feature in its shopping app Monday that allows Prime members to send a gift to another Amazon account holder via that person’s phone number or email address. The recipient does not have to be a Prime member.www.geekwire.com
Comments / 0