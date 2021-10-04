Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles
Stressing that she is very happy to represent what she does, the actress paying agent Nomi in 'No Time To Die' points out that she does not want to be the one and only. AceShowbiz - Lashana Lynch has rejected the idea that a black woman can't play a spy or a superhero. The 33-year-old actress features in the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" as the straight-talking secret agent Nomi and believes that more "strong black women" should be in key cinematic roles.www.aceshowbiz.com
