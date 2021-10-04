Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Lashana Lynch has opened up on how she channeled the “microaggressions” faced by Black women on a daily basis into her starring role in No Time to Die. The London actor is one of three cover stars for Rolling Stone UK‘s first-ever issue, and is currently lighting up the big screen as an MI6 agent in Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond. Speaking about her time on the film, Lynch recalled her own lived experiences informed the character of Nomi — who is thought to play a major role in the iconic super-spy’s latest adventure. “I wanted to really think about the microaggressions...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO