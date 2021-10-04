TikTok Now Has 1 Billion Users. Here's the Company's Plan for World Domination

IN 2017, BOSTON-BASED staffing technology firm Bullhorn was in fighting shape. The software maker had 500 employees and customers in approximately 150 countries. There was just one problem. Bullhorn was essentially a single-product company, generating the bulk of its revenue from Bullhorn ATS & CRM, its applicant tracking system, launched in 2001, which lets clients manage the entire recruitment process from a single interface. Though Bullhorn had grown significantly since its founding in 1999, co-founder and CEO Art Papas had visions of running a billion-dollar business, and growing through customer acquisition alone wasn't going to cut it. He wanted to get there faster.

