TikTok Now Has 1 Billion Users. Here's the Company's Plan for World Domination

By Kevin J. Ryan
Inc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking at a tech conference last week, Pappas talked about the new features and tools, which include augmented reality, e-commerce and longer-form video. "Product innovation is obviously key for us as we think about how we continue to grow the experience," said Pappas. She shared a stage with Recode founder Kara Swisher at the Grace Hopper Celebration, an annual gathering for women in computing, named for the iconic computer scientist and U.S. Navy officer.

TikTok reached 1 billion monthly active users

For context, Facebook said that in June it had 2.9 billion monthly active users, up 7% year over year. But TikTok’s growth is rapid — this new user data marks a 45% increase in monthly active users since July 2020, when it had 689 million users. Plus, this July, TikTok became the first non-Facebook app to reach 3 billion global downloads, per app analytics firm SensorTower.
Kara Swisher
