TikTok Now Has 1 Billion Users. Here's the Company's Plan for World Domination
Speaking at a tech conference last week, Pappas talked about the new features and tools, which include augmented reality, e-commerce and longer-form video. "Product innovation is obviously key for us as we think about how we continue to grow the experience," said Pappas. She shared a stage with Recode founder Kara Swisher at the Grace Hopper Celebration, an annual gathering for women in computing, named for the iconic computer scientist and U.S. Navy officer.www.inc.com
