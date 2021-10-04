CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Overtakes 'Black Widow' for Biggest Domestic Opening During the Pandemic

By Sophie Caraan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom: Let There Be Carnage has scored the biggest domestic opening during the COVID-19 pandemic with $90.1 million USD. According to reports, the Sony title dethroned the $80.8 million USD U.S. and Canada debut of Black Widow to set a new record, as well surpassed its 2018 predecessor’s opening of $80.2 million USD. “For us, Venom: Let There Be Carnage absolutely validates our exclusive theatrical window strategy,” Sony President, Motion Pictures Group Josh Greenstein said. “If you look at the history of theatrical, the obituaries have been written many times, and they’ve always been wrong. We had confidence in the theatrical experience, confidence in our big valuable IP, and took full advantage and had the patience to weather all of this. That strategy is paying off, which we’re happy about. It’s a nice validation of the theatrical strategy.”

