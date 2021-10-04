CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Slams NYT Documentary Making Fans Question If It's Really the Singer Posting

By Siba Mosana
Amomama
 5 days ago

Fans are convinced that Britney Spears is not in control of her Instagram account again. The theory came after one of her recent posts disputing new documentary claims was edited multiple times.

Britney Spears fans are on high alert once again. The superstar reposted the same video multiple times with a different caption. The theory that Spears has not been in control of her social media accounts has been out there for a while.

Earlier this year, Spears’ camp reached out to explain how her social media accounts were managed due to the backlash. Unfortunately, allegations that the star has been under surveillance have fans more suspicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESYHn_0cGHscpq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJDoi_0cGHscpq00

The New York Times recently released a second documentary on Spears’ conservatorship. In the documentary, people who worked closely with the star make multiple new allegations against her conservators.

One former security team member alleges that the security company constantly monitored the iconic pop star. He likened the secret audio recordings and iCloud hacking to caring for a prisoner.

Of course, once the public heard the allegations from the documentary, fans called on Spears’ conservators to take accountability. However, Spears shared an entirely different reaction to the claims.

The superstar posted a video of herself posing with her hair blowing in the wind on Instagram. She used the video’s caption to share her review of the “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary that exposed new claims.

Spears first posted that a lot of the content seen in the documentary was not true. However, the message became suspicious after it changed a couple of times, and the same post was uploaded and deleted on multiple occasions.

As soon as fans noticed the suspicious online activity, the comments started flooding in. Fans insisted that someone else was behind the Instagram post, trying to discredit new claims made in the recent documentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NButN_0cGHscpq00

In addition to the strange multiple posts, fans noticed that the video of Spears was one that they had seen before. This bit of information led many to think that Spears’ team could not get new footage of Spears to spread the message.

Spears has previously opened up about her social media use as it has been a topic of concern for fans before. During her testimony in June, the singer explained that she had been putting up a happy front for the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpIHj_0cGHscpq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6zJC_0cGHscpq00

While Spears’ social media manager confirmed that the singer sources her own images and captions for her Instagram, fans are still unsure of the truth. They're especially conflicted since another source close to Spears disputed it.

Makeup artist Billy Brasfield worked with Spears when she was on “X Factor.” He opened up about Spears’ previous post about crying after watching “Framing Britney Spears” and revealed his conclusions about it:

“I immediately knew it was not her, I texted her about it, and she texted me back last night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcItd_0cGHscpq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOztv_0cGHscpq00

Brasfield went on to claim that the post was a distraction from the ongoing conservatorship case. Spears is yet to comment on whether she has complete control over what appears on her social media accounts.

Comments / 0

 

Amomama

