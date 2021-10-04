CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Journal Review
 5 days ago

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make...

www.journalreview.com

