Talking Tactics: What went wrong for Sunderland at Pompey? We look at the data...

Despite putting in the most complete performance of the season so far against Cheltenham in midweek, Lee Johnson made a few changes to the side that started that game. Nathan Broadhead and Aiden McGeady both dropped out due to injury, allowing Leon Dajaku to make his first league start for the club, and for Elliot Embleton to return to the Sunderland forward line. The only other change was the return of Dennis Cirkin, who probably got the nod over Niall Huggins due to his greater physicality given the apocalyptic conditions.