The true mark of how comfortable a head coach is in their role is their ability to answer the media's questions with enough that the media stops asking questions, but not enough that they ever actually address the question that was asked. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is the master of the non-answer in his sixth year as BYU's head coach. Today, those non-answers were the only answers that Sitake could provide when addressing the injury status of his quarterbacks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO