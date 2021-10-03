Holding firm: Tenacious defense leads Cleveland Browns to hard-fought 14-7 win over Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings carried a 7-0 lead for nearly all of the first half. But the Browns scored 11 points in the last 90 seconds of the second quarter to go up 11-7 at the break. After the Vikings opened the game with a 14-play touchdown drive, the Browns had a 15-play drive but got nothing out of it. Quarterback Baker Mayfield misfired on a pass to running back Kareem Hunt, who was open in the end zone on third-and-4 from the 6-yard line. Then defensive end Everson Griffen sacked Mayfield on the next play for a turnover on downs.

