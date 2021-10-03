Holding firm: Tenacious defense leads Cleveland Browns to hard-fought 14-7 win over Minnesota Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — It will not go down as one of their prettiest performances, but a win is a win, especially on the road in the NFL. The Browns earned a gutty 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday as the defense carried the team after a slow start on the opening drive. The front seven allowed just 65 rushing yards while the secondary held Kirk Cousins to a modest 52.6% completion rate, with John Johnson III batting down the quarterback's final pass as time expired.www.wkyc.com
