CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Holding firm: Tenacious defense leads Cleveland Browns to hard-fought 14-7 win over Minnesota Vikings

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — It will not go down as one of their prettiest performances, but a win is a win, especially on the road in the NFL. The Browns earned a gutty 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday as the defense carried the team after a slow start on the opening drive. The front seven allowed just 65 rushing yards while the secondary held Kirk Cousins to a modest 52.6% completion rate, with John Johnson III batting down the quarterback's final pass as time expired.

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings just missed out on an intriguing replacement for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings may look to the draft to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins, but one option is coming off the board with Spencer Rattler struggling. If the Vikings are ready to move on from Kirk Cousins, the obvious path would be to take a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Browns 3 1#Los Angeles Chargers
Daily Norseman

Vikings make handful of moves before Sunday’s game

As they prepare for Sunday’s NFC North clash with the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings have made a handful of roster moves to round out the roster. The team has announced that they have elevated cornerback Tye Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. In addition, they have also elevated guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Parry Nickerson as COVID-19 replacements. Lastly, they waived receiver Dan Chisena, who was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Myles Garrett leads dominant Browns defense to win over Bears

In his final press conference of the week, Kevin Stefanski implored fans to help make life difficult for Bears QB Justin Fields. On Sunday, Myles Garrett and the Browns defense gave them plenty of reasons to make it deafeningly loud at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns allowed a franchise-best 47 yards,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 reasons Cleveland Browns will escape with Week 4 win over Vikings

The Cleveland Browns get the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, a game that sees Kevin Stefanski return to the place where he cut his coaching teeth for over a decade. As you’d expect, the stoic Stefanski is going according to script, describing his return to the Land of 10,000 lakes as a “Business Trip.”
NFL
wksu.org

Defense Propels The Cleveland Browns to Second Win of the Season

After a win last week in their home opener against the Texans, the Cleveland Browns remained home this week, as they entertained the Chicago Bears. Donning their 75th Anniversary uniforms, the Browns welcomed in the Bears -- who, after an injury to starter Andy Dalton, gave the starting Quarterback reins to former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: TheOBR Roundtable On Twitch at 7 EST, Looking in-Depth At The Vikings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hello OBR faithful and Cleveland Browns fans from around the world! We're most of the way through soaking in that historic defense performance in the win over the Bears, which means the game in Minnesota is rapidly approaching, and the entire OBR crew is back LIVE tonight to give a broad look at the matchup with the Vikings, as the OBR Twitch Channel rolls on at 7 Eastern!
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns lead Vikings 11-7 at halftime

The Vikings carried a 7-0 lead for nearly all of the first half. But the Browns scored 11 points in the last 90 seconds of the second quarter to go up 11-7 at the break. After the Vikings opened the game with a 14-play touchdown drive, the Browns had a 15-play drive but got nothing out of it. Quarterback Baker Mayfield misfired on a pass to running back Kareem Hunt, who was open in the end zone on third-and-4 from the 6-yard line. Then defensive end Everson Griffen sacked Mayfield on the next play for a turnover on downs.
NFL
chatsports.com

Defense steals the show as Vikings fall to Browns 14-7

Kevin Stefanski's homecoming might have left Mike Zimmer feeling better about the Vikings' defense than Stefanski could about the Browns' offense. But none of it was worth much consolation, as Cleveland departed U.S. Bank Stadium with a 14-7 win that dropped the Vikings to 1-3. Despite a raft of missed...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings' Offense Crumbles in 14-7 Loss to Browns, Dropping Minnesota to 1-3

The Vikings got the ball first on Sunday afternoon and methodically traveled 75 yards on 14 plays, punching it into the end zone with a 12-yard Kirk Cousins pass to Justin Jefferson. An offense that was off to a hot start through three games behind the play of Cousins appeared to be well on its way to carrying that momentum into October.
NFL
fox9.com

Time to panic? Vikings fall to 1-3 after 14-7 loss to Cleveland Browns

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are 1-3 through their first four games after a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but they’re not talking like a team that’s panicking or in crisis mode. Just the opposite, in fact. The Vikings lost their first two...
NFL
cleveland19.com

Browns hold off Minnesota 14-7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns walked away with a win Sunday over the Minnesota Viking 14-7. The Browns took an 8-7 lead in the 2nd quarter on Kareem Hunt’s short touchdown run. The Vikings scored first to get a 7-0 lead.
NFL
wksu.org

Browns Defense Holds The Vikings to One Score in 14-7 Win

Coming off of two straight wins — including last week at home against the Chicago Bears — the Cleveland Browns traveled to Minnesota this week to face off against the Vikings, a 1-2 team coming off a win on the road in Seattle. First half. For the first time this...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy