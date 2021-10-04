MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC breezes past Colorado in 3-0 home victory

During the 2021 MLS preseason, Head Coach Brian Schmetzer hinted at a possible formation change for the upcoming campaign. One of the reasons he often cited for switching away from the 4-2-3-1 setup that had yielded so much success to an unfamiliar three-man backline was a desire to get forward Will Bruin on the field more often. As he’s done countless times this season, Bruin rewarded that faith with a masterclass performance at striker in the Seattle Sounders’ 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids Lumen Field on Sunday that saw Seattle maintain the top spot in the Western Conference.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO