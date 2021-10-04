CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC breezes past Colorado in 3-0 home victory

Cover picture for the articleIn its first home match after a four-game road stretch, Sounders FC (16-5-6, 54 points) earned a commanding 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids (13-5-9, 48 points) on Sunday evening at Lumen Field. In a matchup between the first and third-place teams in the Western Conference, Seattle remained atop the standings thanks to goals from Cristian Roldan, Jimmy Medranda and João Paulo, while Stefan Frei recorded the club’s 10th shutout of the season.

