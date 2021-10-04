Road diet, bike lanes finally implemented near deadly Logan/Western intersection

Logan Boulevard, which runs east from the Milwaukee/Kedzie traffic circle to Western Avenue and then angles northeast to meet up with Diversey Avenue at the river, is one of the most convenient bike routes between Lakeview /Lincoln Park and Northwest Side neighborhoods like Logan Square. But this stretch also contains what has been one of the most dangerous intersections for cyclists. At Western where the service drives of the boulevards end, the shoulder disappears, and the Kennedy Expressway and Metra tracks obstruct sight lines where two four-lane streets meet. Kennedy access ramps further complicate the situation.