Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has played down reports of an argument between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Mbappe appeared to be frustrated after he was substituted in PSG’s 2-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday and reports in the French media indicated that the forward was unhappy with his teammate for not passing him the ball. The France international seemed to complain to Idrissa Gueye on the PSG bench that Neymar “doesn’t give me the pass”. Mbappe and Neymar, who have been teammates since both arriving at the club in 2017, have been joined by Lionel Messi in the French...

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO