Relationship Drama 'Silent Land' Sells to U.K., Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based Modern Films has bought U.K.-Ireland rights for “Silent Land,” the feature debut of Polish filmmaker Aga Woszczyńska, which played in competition at the recently wrapped Zurich Film Festival. Variety has been given exclusive access to the film’s international trailer. Set in Italy, the slow-burn drama follows a couple whose...

