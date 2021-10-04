Relationship Drama 'Silent Land' Sells to U.K., Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed YouTube gaming personality Sean McLoughlin, best known as Jacksepticeye, for representation in all areas. Since joining the platform in 2007, 31-year-old McLoughlin, who is Irish, has amassed over 27 million followers on YouTube. As well as keeping fans engaged with a variety of gameplay videos featuring everything from Among Us to Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he promotes positivity and mental health by hosting Thankmas charity streams to raise funds for Red Nose Day and other organizations. On the branding side, McLoughlin has worked with Disney, Warner Bros., Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Rockstar and Marvel. He also founded his own gaming and lifestyle-themed clothing line, Cloak. Recently, McLoughlin went on tour with a comedy theater act titled “How Did We Get Here?” for 45 shows in 14 countries. On-screen, the steamer recently had a cameo in Shawn Levy’s video game-themed film Free Guy, while in 2018 he played Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds on his YouTube channel. McLoughlin has interviewed many other top names in Hollywood such as Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie. McLoughlin is managed by Nicole Ambrose, while his attorney is Ryan Pastorek at Hansen Jacobson.

