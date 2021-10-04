10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton and more

There are plenty of good things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week. Here’s a sampling:. These acclaimed rockers are touring in support of their seventh album, “The Golden Casket.” Future Islands and Empath will open. See them at the Andrew J. Brady Icon Center, 25 Race St. in Cincinnati, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$55. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.