How to Train Effectively in Less Time

A couple of months ago, a friend and I were on the phone exchanging familiar complaints about feeling drained, comparing notes on what our therapists had suggested. His therapist had recommended he consider a time-tracking app, as a sort of alarm bell for overwork, and a permission slip for rest. If, for example, by the end of the day Thursday you see you’ve clocked 38 hours, maybe on Friday you could be kind to yourself, take off a little earlier. If at 6 p.m. you think you could maybe just answer seven more work emails before logging off to check your personal email, then perhaps an app telling you that you had already clocked nine hours would make you feel better about leaving the inbox for tomorrow. It was working for my friend—maybe I should try it, too, he suggested.

