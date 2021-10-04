Blair and Brown: The New Labour Revolution, Monday, 21.00, BBC2
This new series is from the same people who did the Thatcher doc the other year, so that should mean no narration and everything told through either candid interview or evocative archive footage. The two protagonists both take part, though it’ll be the archivery that should be the most entertaining. And this first part should be the most fascinating as we join them as newly elected MPs in 1983, and examine the changing face of the party over the next decade.www.tvcream.co.uk
