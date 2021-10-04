CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair and Brown: The New Labour Revolution, Monday, 21.00, BBC2

Cover picture for the articleThis new series is from the same people who did the Thatcher doc the other year, so that should mean no narration and everything told through either candid interview or evocative archive footage. The two protagonists both take part, though it’ll be the archivery that should be the most entertaining. And this first part should be the most fascinating as we join them as newly elected MPs in 1983, and examine the changing face of the party over the next decade.

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
tvcream.co.uk

Secret Army, Sunday, 21.00, Talking Pictures TV

As John Bowman wrote in to remind us, after we discussed Allo Allo a few weeks ago, we’re now getting a repeat run of the drama that famously inspired it, and indeed rather wonderfully has quite a bit of cast crossover. Would be sad if that’s all it’s remembered for, mind, as it was a giant show in its day, a hugely popular programme that ran for three series with the last run on Saturday nights in 1979 getting bumper ratings of up to 22 million during the ITV strike. It’s also been cited as one of the most realistic and thoughtful portrayals of World War II on TV, and its final episode was sufficiently controversial to never be shown for mysterious reasons. We’re assuming we won’t get that one here but we have over forty others to get through first.
tvcream.co.uk

28 Up: Millennium Generation, Wednesday, 21.00, BBC1

Back in 2000 the Beeb – who had shown the most recent instalment of the original series before ITV claimed it back – decided to start another 7 Up with a new bunch of seven year olds, rather more diverse than the original lot, with former Record Breakers presenter turned acclaimed film maker Julian Farino in the directors’ chair. Sadly it launched at pretty much the exact same time as Child Of Our Time which, although it’s a different concept, seemed a bit too similar, and certainly it’s never caught the public’s imagination in the same way the original did, and it’s always a bit of a surprise when it turns up. But they’ve still caught up with them every seven years, and due to a clerical error it turns out that 2000 was absolutely ages ago and now they’re all 28. On previous occasions they’ve all seemed to be really likeable and well-adjusted individuals, which perhaps hasn’t helped to make it the most compelling series, but it’ll be fascinating to see them all again, and all the previous instalments are on iPlayer as well if you want to catch up.
tvcream.co.uk

Songs of Praise, Sunday, 14.45, BBC1

A couple of anniversaries you may not have noticed this week, starting off with the sixtieth anniversary of this hardy perennial. Obviously it’s not the show it once was in terms of being a national institution, but it’s worth remembering that for the first half of it life it was required to be shown in primetime by law with a similar show on ITV at the same time so you pretty much had to sit through it, like it or not, and the fact it’s still going after another thirty years having to fend for itself is probably worth celebrating. Indeed because of the London Marathon it’s in one of its primest slots for a while. They’re celebrating with a special concert at Westminster Abbey attended by pretty much all of the mammoth presenting team they currently have, with the most familiar from the old God Slot days being Pam Rhodes.
