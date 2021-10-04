Blair and Brown: The New Labour Revolution, Monday, 21.00, BBC2

Back in 2000 the Beeb – who had shown the most recent instalment of the original series before ITV claimed it back – decided to start another 7 Up with a new bunch of seven year olds, rather more diverse than the original lot, with former Record Breakers presenter turned acclaimed film maker Julian Farino in the directors’ chair. Sadly it launched at pretty much the exact same time as Child Of Our Time which, although it’s a different concept, seemed a bit too similar, and certainly it’s never caught the public’s imagination in the same way the original did, and it’s always a bit of a surprise when it turns up. But they’ve still caught up with them every seven years, and due to a clerical error it turns out that 2000 was absolutely ages ago and now they’re all 28. On previous occasions they’ve all seemed to be really likeable and well-adjusted individuals, which perhaps hasn’t helped to make it the most compelling series, but it’ll be fascinating to see them all again, and all the previous instalments are on iPlayer as well if you want to catch up.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO