CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is sworn in for a second five-year term running the country now in the grip of war.

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is sworn in for a second five-year term running the country now in the grip of war. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Ethiopian PM begins 2nd term saying war exacts 'heavy price'

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in Monday for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war against Tigray forces he described as “hateful" toward the nation, while a handful of visiting African leaders urged him to hold things together.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ethiopian PM to Keep Finance Minister in New Cabinet

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday re-nominated his finance and foreign affairs to remain in his new cabinet, but shuffled other positions to include leaders from small opposition parties. Abiy's government won June's election in a landslide, and will face little opposition in parliament after the...
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy sworn in for new term, strikes defiant tone

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting global criticism over the war in Tigray, as he was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday. Abiy's Prosperity Party scored a landslide win in June elections that federal officials touted as the high-water mark of democratic reforms he initiated upon taking office in 2018. Yet by the time voters cast their ballots, tens of thousands had been killed in the conflict in the northern Tigray region and hundreds of thousands faced famine-like conditions, according to the UN, tarnishing the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner's once-glowing reputation. Since then, fighting has spread to neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions while Tigray has fallen under what the UN describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade, spurring fears of a repeat of the mass starvation that turned Ethiopia into a byword for famine in the 1980s.
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia forces bombard rebels in 'massive move' in Amhara

Ethiopian troops and their allies are waging air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP. The bombardments hit several areas of Amhara on Thursday and Friday, the humanitarian sources said, amid growing speculation of a major push by government forces against the rebels. There is a "massive move" against the rebels, said Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for almost 11 months. The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term on Monday, vowing to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the conflict and alarm about the humanitarian crisis it has triggered.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
AFP

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal: officials

Bangladesh wants to send more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal after sealing an agreement for the United Nations to provide help, officials said Friday. Some 19,000 of the Muslim refugees from Myanmar have already relocated from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhashan Char island, despite doubts raised by aid groups, officials said. Bangladesh refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told AFP that tens of thousands more would go once the monsoon storms that batter the Bay of Bengal each year end in November. "We are aiming to relocate some 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the 100,000 quota," he told AFP.
WORLD
MSNBC

Former Haitian prime minister talks crises plaguing country, migrant surge

Former Prime Minister of Haiti Laurent Lamothe details the hardships plaguing the nation for decades after a group of thousands of migrants recently flocked to the southern border. He discusses what international allies can do to help Haiti and tells Stephanie Ruhle the situation is "very worrisome."Sept. 24, 2021.
WORLD
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
mountainlake.org

Justin Trudeau Wins Third Term as Canada’s Prime Minister

Canadians headed to the polls this week and Justin Trudeau won a third term as Prime Minister, although the gamble he took calling this snap federal election two years early did not pay off as Trudeau and his Liberal Party won the most seats in Parliament but failed to win the majority he wanted. Trudeau and the Liberals will have to work with the other minority parties that make up the House of Commons. It was an election that focused a lot on the coronavirus pandemic, but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Addis Ababa#War#Ap#The Associated Press
Shropshire Star

Tunisia’s president names country’s first woman prime minister

The president’s surprise move follows the sacking of the previous premier and suspension of parliament. Tunisia’s president named the country’s first female prime minister, appointing her to lead a transitional government after her predecessor was sacked and parliament suspended. President Kais Saied named Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, a 63-year-old professor at...
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

Haiti prime minister says elections, referendum to be held next year

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s prime minister said Tuesday that he plans to hold a referendum to modify the country’s constitution by February, and he hopes to organize presidential and legislative elections early next year. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ariel Henry dismissed opponents who accuse him of...
WORLD
Council on Foreign Relations

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Doubles Down as Suffering Intensifies

The suffering in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is getting worse. The latest reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) paint a heartbreaking picture; over 400,000 people are living in famine conditions, 79 percent of pregnant and lactating women screened over the course of a week were found to suffer from acute malnutrition, and only 11 percent of the humanitarian supplies needed in the region have actually been delivered since July 12. Delivery of medical supplies to Tigray is prohibited by the Ethiopian government, as is delivery of fuel, making distribution of the aid that does make it into the region extraordinarily difficult. Commercial goods are blocked from entering the region as well, leading to scarcity and soaring prices for basic goods. The zone of crisis has expanded along with the conflict to neighboring Afar and Amhara, placing millions more Ethiopians in peril.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents

Days after kicking out seven U.N. officials, Ethiopia accused them without providing evidence Wednesday of inflating the magnitude of humanitarian crisis and taking sides in the war in its Tigray region, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed the country’s ambassador for documentation of the allegations.Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, Ethiopian Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie laid out newly detailed claims about the seven officials who were ordered to leave the country last week. Among the allegations, the envoy claimed they inflated the number of needy people by over 1 million, cheered the Tigrayan forces who are fighting the...
POLITICS
AFP

UN appoints Western Sahara envoy after two-year search

United Nations veteran diplomat Staffan de Mistura was nominated Wednesday as the organization's envoy to the Western Sahara conflict, nearly two and a half years after the post had become vacant as a dozen other candidates were rejected by either Morocco or the Polisario Front rebel movement. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's nomination of the 74-year-old Italian a "positive signal," after such a long selection process. Dujarric said De Mistura would be set to take over the position, which has been empty since May 2019, on November 1. Morocco had initially rejected De Mistura -- the thirteenth name floated for the job -- as envoy in May before finally accepting the nomination under pressure from the United States, according to diplomats.
WORLD
The Independent

Moroccan king appoints new government, including 7 women

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI appointed a new government Thursday made up of a coalition of liberal and conservative parties and led by a billionaire businessman.The cabinet of Prime Minister Aziz Akhanouch of the Rally of National Independents party is made up of 24 ministers, including seven women.Seven ministers have retained their positions, including the important foreign and interior ministers. Nadia Fettah Alaoui, who was tourism minister in the previous government, will be Morocco’s first female finance minister. Akhanouch, one of Morocco’s richest men, was appointed as prime minister last month after his party placed first in legislative elections, netting 102 out of the 395 seats in the lower house of parliament. He replaced Saad Eddine El Othmani, whose Islamist Justice and Development Party suffered a stinging defeat in the Sept. 8 election.The PJD, which had run the government since 2011, secured only 13 parliament seats. The PJD’s leadership resigned en masse after the elections and said the party would join the opposition ranks.The new coalition includes the RNI, the Authenticity and Modernity party and the conservative Istiqlal.Ultimate power in Morocco resides with the king.
WORLD
The Independent

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

Belarus exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday urged the global community to stop a “humanitarian catastrophe” which she said is being created by the Belarusian regime facilitating largescale migration into the European Union.Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three EU nations that border Belarus. Several recently died of exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of forests and swamps.Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Libya ready for polls despite wrangling: elections chief

Preparations are almost finished for polls in war-torn Libya, the head of the electoral commission says, despite wrangling over voting laws and warnings the outcome could be contested. Analysts warned of a return to conflict if the outcome is contested.
WORLD
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
WORLD
KTLA

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa

Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. Ressa and Muratov were honored for their “courageous” work but also were considered “representatives of all journalists who stand […]
WORLD
spectrumnews1.com

Mexico, US draw up outlines of new security framework

MEXICO CITY (AP) — High-level delegations from Mexico and the United States on Friday laid out the outlines of a new security framework between the nations that at least conceptually marked a departure from the mindset that steered their cooperation over the past decade. The so-called U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy