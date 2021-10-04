CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

By Frost, Sullivan
Killeen Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredictive, proactive testing probes and full automation are expected to be the future of drive testing. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Growth Opportunities, finds that the rise of high-capacity networks with enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications are fueling the demand for higher-quality 5G new radio (NR) drive testing. Driven by commercial 5G network deployments despite the pandemic, the global mobile network drive test equipment market is estimated to reach $522.5 million by 2025 from $253.2 million in 2020, expanding at a 15.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Amid Chinese threat, Quad to deploy secure, open 5G network

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Amid growing security concern over misuse of 5G technologies by Chinese companies, leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India on Friday agreed to advance the deployment of "secure, open and transparent" 5G telecommunications networks and work to bolster supply chain security for semiconductors.
U.S. POLITICS
mining-technology.com

FloLive Builds Cloud-Based Private Global IoT 5G Network

Concept: British connectivity solution provider startup FloLive has built cloud-based software-defined connectivity (SDC) solution floNET. It combines private, local cellular networks to create private global IoT 5G networks for its customers with inherent billing. Nature of Disruption: floNET is a modern global cellular connectivity and SIM management service fully designed...
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Smart Mobility Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Google, Cisco, Verizon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Mobility Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Mobility Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Mobility Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Killeen Daily Herald

Global Aviation Satcom Market to Take Off as Airlines Offer Better Passenger Experience, Says Frost & Sullivan

Cockpit segment will lead the overall aviation Satcom market, largely driven by data collection automation to monitor aircraft health in real time. SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global aviation Satcom market finds that it is poised for improved flight operations and connectivity as a result of increased investment in in-flight entertainment. This will improve the passenger experience, enhance safety, and increase the efficiency of flight operations. Catalyzed by the aviation market's shift toward more connected and smart aircraft, the market, comprising of the cockpit segment, cabin segment, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), is estimated to reach $730.4 million by 2030 from $527.2 million in 2020, at a 3.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). However, due to the impact of COVID-19, the industry will likely witness incremental growth through 2023. Air travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic numbers by 2024, and the demand for aviation Satcom will inflate steadily throughout the forecast period.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Equipment#Mobile Network#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Frost Sullivan#Cagr#North American
Light Reading

Performance visibility critical for private 5G network deployments

The fast-growing private network market is set to shape the future of enterprise digitization and experience. Richard Piasentin, Accedian's chief strategy and chief marketing officer, explains the technical requirements for effective private network deployments for different use cases.
COMPUTERS
Light Reading

Dish Network to 'explore' blockchain in 5G

LARAMIE, Wyo. ï¿½ DISH (NASDAQ: DISH) and Input Output Global (IOG) announced that they have formed a strategic collaboration to explore the use of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) across its business lines. Building on the Cardano blockchain, the teams will develop a variety of applications that enable and enhance the Boost, DISH and SLING customer bases. Coming from years of experience innovating within the satellite television and broadband industries, DISH now looks to leverage DLT to enhance and optimize its ability to serve its customers.
LARAMIE, WY
Medagadget.com

Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market – Advancements in the low temperature sterilization techniques to boost growth of the global market

Low-temperature sterilization is a good way to keep heat and moisture-sensitive surgical instruments, general equipment, and implants in good working order. Unique gadgets with complicated designs or those made of fluid and heat sensitive materials are sterilized at low temperatures. Polymers on cameras, fiber optics, elastic scopes, some plastics or reusable invasive medical tools made of materials that cannot tolerate humidity, and steam linked with steam sterilization are examples of this sort of device. The mode of action of low-temperature sterilizing techniques varies. The technique is based on a procedure that the original equipment manufacturer has verified for the product. In order to keep patients safe and avoid infections and other dangerous microorganisms, medical sterilization is commonly used in hospitals and other treatment locations such as specialized clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Due to the increased usage of complicated, sensitive, and costly devices that cannot tolerate high temperature and pressure, health care organizations are increasingly using low temperature sterilization techniques.
ECONOMY
everythingrf.com

PCTEL Launches Compact Scanning Receiver for 5G Network Testing and Government Applications

PCTEL, Inc., a global provider of wireless technology, has announced the launch of its next-generation 5G network testing solution, the Gflex scanning receiver. 5G networks are evolving to support a growing user base, including critical use cases such as critical infrastructure and the industrial IoT. To ensure coverage and quality of service on public and private 5G networks, field testing is essential. Scanning receivers perform a key role in network testing systems, providing engineers with accurate, detailed data needed to efficiently plan, deploy, optimize, and benchmark 2G-5G networks. As mobile networks become more complex, engineers need a scanning receiver that can adapt to more demanding testing requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
thefastmode.com

Samsung to Deploy its Cloud-native vRAN Solution for KDDI’s 5G Network

Samsung Electronics recently announced the company will deploy its cloud-native fully virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions for mid-band spectrum in KDDI’s 5G network. Samsung and KDDI have been collaborating on advanced research on vRAN, to drive 5G innovation for KDDI’s network. Most recently, the companies successfully completed the first...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Smart Deploys Commercial 5G SA Network in Makati City

Smart Communications has further ramped-up its 5G leadership as it fires up its commercial 5G SA sites in Makati City, powering up one of the first 5G SA networks in the world. 5G SA technology paves the way for a variety of new industry applications that utilize 5G’s full features....
TECHNOLOGY
elpasoinc.com

Global VM Market Sees Strong Growth Due to Rise in Cyber Threats, Finds Frost & Sullivan

The buoyant global vulnerability management (VM) market is expected to reach $2.51 billion by 2025 due to greater investments in cybersecurity by enterprises. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the Global Vulnerability Management Market finds that enterprises are becoming more vulnerable to cyber-attacks as they embrace digital transformation initiatives. This is due to an expanded attack surface resulting from multiple touchpoints through an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications. An expanded attack surface has triggered the need for greater investments in vulnerability management (VM) solutions. Given this demand, the global VM market is expected to reach $2.51 billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythingrf.com

NXP Using Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions to Verify Consumer Premises Equipment for FWA Services

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, is collaborating with NXP® Semiconductors to advance the development of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions. The multi-generation collaboration includes 5G market deployment of non-standalone (NSA) mode for the initial phase, as well as stand-alone (SA) for the future.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung test uses mmWave 5G to boost Wi-Fi speeds on Seoul subway

Samsung has announced that it successfully tested a way to improve Wi-Fi service on fast-moving subway trains using 5G mmWave for backhaul. The company ran a trial in South Korea, demonstrated that 5G could help significantly boost legacy Wi-Fi service in crowded, public settings. According to a press release from Samsung, the test saw Wi-Fi downlink speeds of 1.8Gbps using a Galaxy S21 Ultra on a moving subway train, an impressive 25 times faster than the current average of 71Mbps.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Boost Mobile to launch 5G phone

Dish Network MVNO brand Boost Mobile announced plans to launch a 5G phone it claimed would make the technology and other smartphone features more affordable for consumers. The Celero5G will be exclusive to Boost Mobile and will be available in its branded retail locations in the coming weeks: it is accepting orders online with a promotional price of $279 available until end-October.
RETAIL
dronedj.com

New York drone corridor tapped for first 5G network tests in the US

New York officials have announced the state’s 50-mile drone corridor will be equipped with 5G technology, making it the first in the US to test the cutting-edge communications capabilities for navigation purposes. The decision adds heft to the state’s claim of being a leading force in applied use and development of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and related technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
cnyhomepage.com

NY’s 5G test network for unmanned aircraft

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that MITRE Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium plans to install a 5G unmanned aircraft systems test network in the Syracuse to Rome corridor. It will be managed by New York based non-profit organization Nuair. The organization provides expertise in unmanned aircraft...
ROME, NY
telecoms.com

Faster 5G network development

Are you prepared to harness the transformative power of 5G? This eBook will discuss how location intelligence can be leveraged to plan, build and carry out cost-effective 5G network development.
COMPUTERS
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy