Find out how to register to vote for upcoming November elections in NC

By Victoria Holmes
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — September 28 was National Voter Registration Day. North Carolina has several municipal elections coming up. You still have time to register to vote if you are not already set.

Below are resources to check your voter registration status and learn more about your local elections.

Sept. 10, 2021: Civilian voter registration deadline for municipal elections on Oct. 5, 2021.

Oct. 8, 2021: Civilian voter registration deadline for municipal elections on Nov. 2, 2021.

The regular deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is 25 days before an election.

The 2021 elections on Tuesday, November 2 and will include a number of elections held for towns and cities across the state.

Click here to see if you’re registered to vote.

There are several elections postponed until 2022. For more information on postponed elections click here.

Once you’ve determined you’re someone who can register to vote, there are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:

  1. Online or in person at the DMV.
  2. By mail.

