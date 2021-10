FX Strategists at UOB Group noted Cable is still seen within the 1.3460/1.3680 band for the time being. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘there is room for GBP to retest the 1.3640 level first before the risk of a pullback would increase’. GBP subsequently rose to 1.3648 before easing off slightly. The advance to 1.3648 lacks momentum and the bias for today is on the downside. That said, any weakness is likely limited to 1.3580 (minor support is at 1.3600). Resistance is at 1.3650 followed the major level at 1.3680.”

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO