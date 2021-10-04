Teri Edwards column: Supporting local businesses remains important

Now more than ever, our small and local business owners need us to support them!!!. While it is easy to ‘click & order,’ please, at least try to shop locally FIRST. The business owners and their employees rely on all of us to help them. They are the ones who pay local taxes, support local sports teams and causes and they are your neighbors and friends!!! With the pandemic creating a shipping and supply shortage, it would be best to start your holiday shopping even earlier this year!