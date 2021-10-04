CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Insurer Phoenix sets carbon targets for $339 bln of investments

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group laid out new carbon reduction targets on Monday, which it said will cut the emission intensity of 250 billion pounds ($338.75 billion) of investments by at least half by 2030.

The blue-chip life insurer, which invested over 700 million pounds in sustainable assets in the first half of 2021, said the interim targets were part of its goal to achieving net zero carbon for investments by 2050. ($1 = 0.7380 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. to invest another $1 bln in rapid COVID-19 tests

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is committing to purchase an additional 180 million rapid COVID-19 tests for $1 billion, adding to the $2 billion test buying plan it announced in September, a top U.S. health official said on Wednesday. The combined purchases will help quadruple the United State’s...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Group#Insurer#Carbon Reduction#Bengaluru
Reuters

Indian refiner BPCL aims to invest $13.6 bln to diversify

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) will invest 1 trillion rupees ($13.55 billion) over five years to strengthen its petrochemicals, renewables and alternatives fuels businesses to de-risk itself from volatility in global markets, company Chairman A.K. Singh said. "Energy landscape is changing fast and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
dallassun.com

Softbank Asia invests in CNT project, enabling 'carbon neutralization'

Softbank Asia recently launched a special investment fund of US $10 million to officially invest in CNT projects, boost CNT global carbon neutralization plan, giving full play to the function of carbon emission trading market, using blockchain technology to solve basic problems in carbon emission trading market and optimize carbon emission trading market.
MARKETS
Reuters

HNA tells creditors it will receive $5.9 bln in strategic investment

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group will receive strategic investment of 38 billion yuan ($5.88 billion) after its restructuring, which will go to eleven of its entities including its flagship carrier Hainan Airlines (600221.SS), two sources told Reuters on Monday. Gu Gang, the group's party secretary and leader...
WORLD
Reuters

AutoStore sets out $12 bln Oslo IPO

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed robotics firm AutoStore said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the company at up to 103 billion Norwegian crowns ($12.0 billion). AutoStore announced plans on Sept. 28 for an initial public offering (IPO) to take place on the Oslo stock exchange...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

New Multifamily Investment Offering With 21.2% Target Returns

The real estate investment platform CrowdStreet has launched its newest offering for Patterson Court Apartments, a vintage property located in Orlando, Florida. The deal sponsor expects a target annualized return of 21.2% for investors. Latest Offering: The property, currently known as Patterson Court, is a 2008-vintage property with 384 luxury...
ORLANDO, FL
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

AvidXchange raises expected pricing range of IPO, boosting

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. could raise up to $44 million more than it previously expected, as the North Carolina-based provider of accounts payable automation software raised the estimated pricing range of its initial public offering. The company said it is still offering 22.0 million shares in the IPO, which is now expected to price between $23 and $25 a share, up from a previous estimate of between $21 and $23 a share, as the company could raise up to $550 million. The new pricing range implies the company could now be valued at up to $4.78 billion, up from a previous estimate of $4.40 billion. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has inched up less than 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy