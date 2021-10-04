Insurer Phoenix sets carbon targets for $339 bln of investments

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group laid out new carbon reduction targets on Monday, which it said will cut the emission intensity of 250 billion pounds ($338.75 billion) of investments by at least half by 2030.

The blue-chip life insurer, which invested over 700 million pounds in sustainable assets in the first half of 2021, said the interim targets were part of its goal to achieving net zero carbon for investments by 2050. ($1 = 0.7380 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Rachel Armstrong)