This Is the County in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Charleston-North Charleston, SC, metro area consists of Charleston County, Berkeley County, and Dorchester County. In the past week, there were an average of 62.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Charleston residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 96.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Charleston residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Charleston County. There were an average of 45.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Charleston County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Charleston with available data.

Case growth in the Charleston metro area varies at the county level. In Dorchester County, for example, there were an average of 88.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Charleston and more than the case growth rate in Charleston County.

While Charleston County has the slowest case growth in the Charleston area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 15,621.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Charleston County, the second fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Charleston County, unemployment peaked at 13.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

