Public Health

This Is the County in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cGHm6nX00 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Cape Girardeau, MO-IL, metro area consists of Cape Girardeau County, Bollinger County, and Alexander County. In the past week, there were an average of 55.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Cape Girardeau residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 76.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Cape Girardeau residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Cape Girardeau metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Alexander County, Illinois. There were an average of 32.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Alexander County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Cape Girardeau with available data.

Case growth in the Cape Girardeau metro area varies at the county level. In Bollinger County, for example, there were an average of 87.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Cape Girardeau and more than the case growth rate in Alexander County.

Just as Alexander County has the slowest case growth in the Cape Girardeau area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 10,926.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Alexander County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Alexander County, unemployment peaked at 15.5% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 9.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Alexander County 6,260 32.9 49.2 10,926.5 175.7
2 Cape Girardeau County 78,491 45.0 68.6 14,959.7 193.7
3 Bollinger County 12,225 87.0 104.5 13,333.3 147.2

#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Mo Il Metro Area#Americans
