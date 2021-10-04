CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cGHm39M00 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Carbondale-Marion, IL, metro area consists of Williamson County, Jackson County, and Johnson County. In the past week, there were an average of 61.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Carbondale residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 92.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Carbondale residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Carbondale-Marion metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Jackson County. There were an average of 46.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Jackson County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Carbondale with available data.

Case growth in the Carbondale metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Williamson County, for example, there were an average of 64.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Carbondale yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Jackson County.

Just as Jackson County has the slowest case growth in the Carbondale area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 13,464.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Jackson County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Jackson County, unemployment peaked at 14.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 6.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Jackson County 57,977 46.1 68.5 13,464.0 155.2
2 Johnson County 12,494 64.0 72.7 17,376.3 200.1
3 Williamson County 67,102 64.5 96.6 17,370.6 242.9

