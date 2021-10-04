CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colombia’s Central Bank raises interest rate by 25bps to 2.0 per cent

The Central Bank of Colombia, an upper-middle income LATAM country on the coast of the Caribbean Sea, had raised its overnight benchmark borrowing cost by a 25 basis point to 2 per cent later this week, remarking the first movement after trimming interest rate to a 1.75 per cent last year in a bid to boost up the pandemic-hit nation’s economic growth, as Colombia’s Central Bank has been now vying to vent out a way to keep the lid on a high-flying inflation.

