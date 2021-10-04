Covid-19: Job support extension and new travel rules take effect
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Conservative Party conference speech to commit £500m to renewing job support schemes introduced as part of the pandemic response. The £2bn Kickstart Scheme - subsidising eligible jobs for young people on universal credit - will be extended to March. Programmes to help long-term unemployed people on universal credit and to pay employers £3,000 per apprentice taken on will also be extended. Labour says it will not compensate for tax rises, a raised cost of living crisis and universal credit cuts.www.bbc.com
