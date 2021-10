Legion’s Dan Stevens Hints at His Role in Marvel’s Eternals. Last month, the final trailer for Marvel’s Eternals gave us our first look at what many fans have theorized to be Kro, the leader of the Deviants in Jack Kirby’s original comics. He looks markedly different from Kirby’s classic design. But he appears in a scene with Angelina Jolie’s Thena, a character with whom he’s had an on-and-off relationship over the years, adding even more fuel to the speculation machine. Marvel has yet to reveal which actor is bringing Kro to life on the big screen this fall. However, former Legion star Dan Stevens may have just outed himself as the man behind the mo-cap suit.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO