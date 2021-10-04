CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpE2z_0cGHjKtP00
(Left to right): Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Jack Grealish of Manchester City and Tottenham's Lucas Moura.

1) Solskjær and United face defining period

“The short answer is yes,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjær. “We’ve got loads to work on and we need to improve. We know that and I know that but I do believe in this group of players and the coaching staff. I’m very confident that we will get the best out of this squad.” Thus far, despite unconvincing performances, the evidence is that Manchester United’s board share that confidence: they gave him a new three-year contract in July. But, externally at least, questions are being asked of Solskjær. He faces a defining period – against Leicester, Atalanta, Liverpool, Tottenham, Atalanta again and Manchester City – with increasing criticisms of United’s disjointed displays and a seeming reliance on individual inspiration to conjure results. And yet the paradox in his record is that a manager often accused of not being good enough has a history of winning many such games against supposedly superior coaches. Richard Jolly

Match report: Manchester United 1-1 Everton

2) Traoré must wait for his turn at Wolves

Adama Traoré, subject of a summer loan bid from Tottenham, is yet to agree a new deal on a contract that runs until 2023. He started the season in sensational form, but failed to score, as Wolves lost their three games. Hwang Hee-chan has scored three goals, as Wolves have since won three out of four, impressing with his ability to make runs from wide to create clear goalscoring opportunities that he seized with aplomb. “This is football. This is our job, we don’t have easy decisions,” Bruno Lage said of Traoré, who featured only briefly as a sub. “I can choose Adama for another game; it’s not about Adama. It’s about the players and I think they need to understand my way to work, but also to understand the men they have in front of them. I never lie to them, I’m here to help them but they need to continue to work. I choose the best guys for the game.” Peter Lansley

Match report: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle

3) Muñoz sacking was predictable from Watford

International breaks are dangerous times for managers and, sure enough, Watford sacked Xisco Muñoz on Sunday. “I’m sad and disappointed,” acknowledged Muñoz after a defeat more comprehensive than Diego Llorente’s solitary goal suggests. “The whole game went wrong,” said Ben Foster, Watford’s goalkeeper. “We weren’t at the races. We knew what Leeds would be about, that they’d be pressing us and high tempo but we didn’t do a single thing we wanted to do, which was concerning.” Watford possess a point more than Leeds but there are no doubts about Marcelo Bielsa’s job security following his side’s first league win of the season. Even so, they got slightly lucky when an uncharacteristic goalkeeping error saw the ball creep into Illan Meslier’s net only for that effort to be controversially disallowed. “Our “goal” should probably have stood,” said Foster. “But it would have papered over the cracks. We were miles off.” Louise Taylor

Match report: Leeds 1-0 Watford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmCNT_0cGHjKtP00
Xisco Muñoz was relieved of his duties on Sunday. Photograph: Richard Lee/Shutterstock

4) Barkley revival the latest success for Tuchel

“He does not have to love the situation but he needs to accept it in a positive way,” Thomas Tuchel said when asked about Ross Barkley’s place in his plans last month. The words were not particularly encouraging for the 27-year-old, who struggled on loan at Aston Villa last season, and it was hard to see him forcing his way into Chelsea’s midfield. At that stage he seemed an afterthought, especially as the European champions had just borrowed Saúl Ñíguez from Atlético Madrid. Yet Barkley’s response has left Saúl looking like a luxury signing. He accepted Tuchel’s challenge and has become a useful option off the bench. Barkley impressed after coming on against Juventus in midweek and against Southampton on Saturday. He replaced Ruben Loftus-Cheek, another revived talent, and was involved when Timo Werner scored the decisive goal in a late 3-1 win. Tuchel, who left Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech on the bench, showed meritocracy in action. Jacob Steinberg

Match report: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton

5) Potter’s reputation continues to swell

Brighton were without several key players on Saturday, including the vaunted midfielder Yves Bissouma, and also found themselves up against the defender they had sold to Arsenal for £50m. But while Ben White held firm for the visitors, the abiding memory was of a marvellously dynamic performance from Graham Potter’s side that deserved more even though clear chances were rare. Their clarity and consistency have few peers; their level in general play rarely dipped even last winter, when wins were not forthcoming and there were isolated calls for his head. Potter has created a team in his own image, one that operates with supreme intelligence and, for all its quality, is not reliant on individuals. The manager’s understated demeanour belies the reality that he is one of the best around. When one of the top jobs next comes up there is logically no reason why he should not be near the top of anyone’s shortlist. Nick Ames

Match report: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

6) Moura key to Spurs’ front three

For a man who scored a hat-trick on Tottenham’s greatest night of the past 20 years, Lucas Moura remains a weirdly low-key player. To an extent that is a result of his own humility but it’s also to do with his curious goals return. He’s a great man for a Europa League goal against smaller opposition, but in the last two seasons he has scored just seven in the Premier League. His energy and application, though, are unimpeachable and with Harry Kane seemingly under instruction to remain higher up the pitch against Aston Villa, his shuttling runs were the only real link between midfield and forward line. The goal he seemed to have scored was eventually credited as an own goal by Matt Targett, but if he could get back to something closer to the 10 league goals he managed in his first full season, Spurs might actually have a front three that can compete at the highest level. Jonathan Wilson

Match report: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Aston Villa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9v7Z_0cGHjKtP00
Lucas Moura celebrates Tottenham’s second and winning goal after Matt Targett put through his own net. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

7) Wissa shows Brentford have options as well as quality

Yoane Wissa has made quite the impact since arriving at Brentford from Lorient in August and it is even more remarkable given that, a matter of weeks previously, he had to undergo emergency eye surgery after being the victim of a liquid attack at his home. His winner at West Ham made it five goals in six league and cup games, four of those appearances coming off the bench, meaning the outstanding strike duo of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo have genuine competition. “Wissa is a game changer coming off the bench,” Thomas Frank said. “Will it stay like that for ever? I don’t know, but I have two fantastic strikers in Bryan and Ivan.” That is fair enough: Mbuemo scored the Bees’ opener at the London Stadium and was a constant handful, while Toney played a crucial part in that goal and was a danger throughout. But Brentford, who were rocked by injuries before and during the game, answered any questions about their squad depth in emphatic fashion. Nick Ames

Match report: West Ham 1-2 Brentford

8) City’s lack of striker will continue to be scrutinised

Jack Grealish is a lovely footballer with lovely calves and Pep Guardiola is an irredeemable aesthete with an insatiable desire for attacking midfielders of unspecified position, so it is no surprise to see the former playing for the latter. But as a consequence, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling have been sidelined, a move that makes little sense. Even if Grealish is better than both the other two are both good enough, reliable scorers and proven at the top level. On the other hand, City have needed a centre-forward since Sergio Agüero’s fitness deteriorated, so why they didn’t put all their money towards Harry Kane or similar is unfathomable now, following a second straight match of spurned opportunities. This is not to say that a draw at Anfield is a poor result, but City performed well enough in the first half to put Liverpool away in humiliating fashion, an oversight they might live to regret. Daniel Harris

Match report: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City

9) Olise repays fans with fine strike

The growing clamour among Crystal Palace supporters for Patrick Vieira to give new signing Michael Olise his opportunity proved to be worth it, the 19-year-old inspireing a thrilling comeback against Leicester. Since joining from Reading in the summer he has been restricted to cameos while he recovered from injury, but brought off the bench in the 54th minute, he made an instant impact by scoring an excellent goal. An elegant playmaker who is eligible to represent France, Algeria, England and Nigeria, he looks capable of providing Palace with the creative spark they are missing in the absence of the injured Eberechi Eze, although Vieira is wary of expecting too much of his rising star. “It’s about him keeping working,” he said. “He’s doing well in training, he can score goals, but we have to support him to develop himself.” Ed Aarons

Match report: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City

10) Idah deserves chance as Canaries need goals

Norwich have scored just twice in their seven league games, three fewer than any other team, while only Newcastle have conceded as many as their 16. These are worrying statistics, so given Daniel Farke has few defensive options, perhaps he needs to reimagine his attack. Teemu Pukki is undroppable – without him, that goals-for tally would still sit at zero – but it is time that Adam Idah, who has started every game bar one on the bench, was given a run. During the last international break, Stephen Kenny picked him for all three of Ireland’s games and was rewarded with decent showings. Idah’s qualities of pace, touch, strength and mentality are extremely transferable to a relegation battle, and though it’s unlikely he’ll return the numbers to save Norwich, by running channels and holding it up he’ll give them an out-ball, taking pressure off their defence and building their attackers a platform. Daniel Harris

Match report: Burnley 0-0 Norwich

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City head to Liverpool, five teams hunt first win – Premier League talking points

The Premier League enters its seventh round of fixtures and the last before the October international break.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.Who will land the first blow?It is too early to call Manchester City’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool a possible decisive fixture in the title race, but it will give us an insight into how the land lies. This is a strong rivalry that has developed over the last few years as both sides have pushed each other on to greater things. It is fitting that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

The Premier League's best players this season: Midfielders

With the new Premier League campaign seven games old, we asked a panel of eight Telegraph Sport football experts to select their stand-out players so far by position. Part one of our series looked at goalkeepers and defenders. Here, John Percy reveals the results of our poll for defensive midfielders and central midfielders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Is Italy vs Spain on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Italy face Spain tonight in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semi-final, this time meeting in the last four of the Uefa Nations League at the San Siro in Milan. Both sides reached this stage after finishing top of their Nations League groups, with Italy edging the Netherlands and Spain topping Portugal in their respective pools last November. Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on a world-record 37-match unbeaten run, which included their 1-1 draw against Spain the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley before they progressed in a tense penalty shootout. Luis Enrique’s Spain side produced their best performance of the tournament...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Norwich City#The Premier League#Europa League#United#Manchester United#Tottenham#Wolves
FanSided

3 Talking points from Leicester’s unexpected draw with Burnley

There was nothing to separate the sides when the final whistle blew for Leicester City to yield just a single point from a winnable fixture at home. Question marks scattered all over the place today when the Premier League fixture against Burnley ended in an unexpected stalemate draw with a scoreline of two each. Brendan Rodgers yet again displayed his questionable choices with the initial lineup and followed them up with disagreeable substitutions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Spain end 10-man Italy’s unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Ferran Torres struck twice as Spain exacted partial revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final exit by progressing to the final of the Nations League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Italy in Milan.Manchester City forward Torres capitalised on two first-half assists from Mikel Oyarzabal to help halt the European champions’ world-record unbeaten run at 37 games.Italy, who played more than half of the match a man down at the San Siro after captain Leonardo Bonucci was dismissed for two yellow cards, set up a tense finish thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.But Spain held on to progress...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Title hopefuls meet, derbies and referee history – Premier League talking points

After a midweek sojourn into Carabao Cup third-round action, the Premier League returns with some huge fixtures.Title contenders clash, derby days loom and a league-first will occur over the course of another three days of action.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major talking points heading into the sixth round of matches.Citizens a test for Tuchel’s high-flying BluesChelsea have already faced trips to Arsenal Liverpool and Tottenham this season but took seven points from those three games to help them sit top of the table heading into the weekend’s fixtures. Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
T3.com

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton in the Premier League from anywhere

A week is a long time in football, and from being heavily tipped to topple the champions seven days ago, Chelsea are now out to snap a two-match losing streak. Whoever you're supporting, keep reading for your full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks

Premier League odds for the seventh matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made. Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Super League: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's action

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner returns to the club "forever in his heart" on Sunday as his side face Birmingham in the Women's Super League. Skinner spent three years with the Blues and was widely praised for the style of play he implemented during his time there. Scott Booth's side,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Luis Suarez reveals details of infamous phone call with Ronald Koeman

Luis Suarez has slammed Ronald Koeman for “lacking the personality” to deal with his exit from Barcelona in the proper manner. The Atletico Madrid striker was told he was no longer wanted at the club by Koeman in a 40-second phone call last summer, shortly after the former Netherlands manager had taken charge at the Nou Camp. Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons for Barcelona and is third on their all-time scorers list, joined Atletico shortly after and went on to win the title with Diego Simeone’s side that campaign. The 34-year-old scored the opening goal in Atletico’s...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Claudio Ranieri confirmed as Watford's new boss... with Italian taking charge of his FOURTH Premier League side after they ruthlessly sacked Xisco Munoz at the weekend

Claudio Ranieri has been confirmed as Watford's new manager. On Sunday, the Italian emerged as a serious contender to take the reins at Vicarage Road after Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty in the Premier League this season. The 69-year-old is now in charge of a Premier League club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy