Startup Funding: September 2021

Startups focused on data center chips had a big month in September. A new emergent from stealth promises to accelerate big data analytics, and startups proving CXL connectivity and high-performance RISC-V chiplets also drew funding. On the other end of the spectrum, NB-IoT and edge AI designers saw investment while a company providing on-chip monitoring can predict when chips will fail. Plus, companies developing autonomous driving and ADAS systems saw big investment, particularly in China where three companies each raised over $200 million. Collectively, more than $1.7 billion was raised for 37 companies last month.