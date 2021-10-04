CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Detective Gman

Gamespot
 5 days ago

signalscv.com

Detectives investigate baby’s injuries

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. Emergency personnel responded to a home on the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country shortly after 3 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Stabbing

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating the October 4 stabbing of an adult male victim in the Silver Spring area. Investigators are releasing a surveillance photo of an additional male suspect and asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Evening Leader

Flag Carried At Marathon For Detective

CELINA — The Grand Lake Half Marathon had a special scene occur when a flag was carried over the finish line to honor the life of Celina Police Department Detective Kelly Mitchell Richards, who died in 1993. The flag was carried by a Steve Schmidt, who ran for Rod Carpenter...
CELINA, OH
Fontana Herald News

Detectives conduct homicide investigation in Colton

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation following an incident on Oct. 2 in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bordwell Avenue and Canal Road in reference to a traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers located an injured male adult who...
COLTON, CA
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
lawofficer.com

Woman’s bloodied body dumped on mother’s doorstep

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — The lifeless bloodied body of Alexandria Castano, 24, was dumped outside the front door of her mother’s Westchester County home, according to reports. Police were notified of the circumstances about 7 a.m. Tuesday and responded to the residence on Summit Avenue in Mount Vernon. Upon arrival officers discovered Castano’s body, News 12 The Bronx reported.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
KRMG

2 narcotics officers arrested in Ohio, accused of drug distribution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities arrested two Columbus police officers Tuesday on allegations that they distributed several kilograms of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice. The officers, who are members of the Columbus Division of Police’s drug cartel unit, were identified Wednesday as Marco Merino, 44, of...
OHIO STATE
CBS Miami

Lauderhill Police: Fired Woman Returns To Metro PCS Store, Shoots Manager

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police said a woman who was fired from a Metro PCS store came back to the establishment and shot the store manager on Friday evening. Police said it happened at the store located in the 5500 block of W Oakland Park Blvd. Fire Rescue transported the man to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he is in critical condition. He suffered several gunshot wounds to the chest, according to police. Authorities said the woman returned to the store after being fired and the argument escalated to shots being fired. Police did not identify the victim and did not say if the woman was in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crimestoppers.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
femalefirst.co.uk

Man calls police after finding bones in a wall

Francis Chuckie Raven shared a video in which he discovered bones behind a wall in his home, although tests later revealed that they weren't human. A man contacted police after finding bones stashed behind the wall in his house. TikTok user Francis Chuckie Raven shared a video in which he...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Investigators say they've finally identified the Zodiac Killer

SAN FRANCISCO — A team of cold case investigators say they have finally identified the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most prolific serial murderers who terrorized San Francisco in the late 1960s. Fox News reported, The Case Breakers, a team of more than 40 detectives, journalists and military intelligence officers,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

