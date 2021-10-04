Detective Gman

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police said a woman who was fired from a Metro PCS store came back to the establishment and shot the store manager on Friday evening. Police said it happened at the store located in the 5500 block of W Oakland Park Blvd. Fire Rescue transported the man to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he is in critical condition. He suffered several gunshot wounds to the chest, according to police. Authorities said the woman returned to the store after being fired and the argument escalated to shots being fired. Police did not identify the victim and did not say if the woman was in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crimestoppers.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO