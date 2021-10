Fortnite pickaxes are one of the more fun accessories in the Item Shop because so often they exist as already iconic melee tools of the heroes whose sets they are a part of. Things like Aquaman's trident and Daredevil's batons come to mind as classic handheld objects that exist outside of Fortnite. When we talk about the best pickaxes in Fortnite, you can bet many such weapons will make the list, but we've saved some spaces for Epic's original creations too. Here are our choices for the best Fortnite pickaxes so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO