Computers

Defect Process

Gamespot
 5 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Bouncy Bullets 2

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Medieval Tower Defense

Gamespot

How To Transfer Nintendo Switch Save Data And Users To OLED Model

The Nintendo OLED version is available now, and new hardware means that a whole bunch of current Nintendo Switch owners are going to be making the... jump to the newer version of the console. But in order to keep everything from your old system on the new one, you have to know how to transfer data--and not all of it is an automatic process. We have it all outlined below so that you can make the jump as painlessly as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Shinobi Shift

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Trilogy Is Actually Happening | GameSpot News

Following weeks of rumor and speculation, Rockstar Games has officially announced a new Grand Theft Auto remaster package featuring GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition comes with updated and improved versions of those three games. The bundle will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Save In Far Cry 6

Like most modern console games, Far Cry 6 uses an auto-save system to keep track of your progress. It's a tried and true system that will keep track of your progress, but there are times when you'll exit a session, return, and find yourself right back at the beginning of a mission or a military target takeover. A system that works until it decides that it doesn't want to, the save setup is one that could be fixed with a manual save option.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

AMD 4700S CPU Reviewed: Defective PS5 Chips Find New Life

We have AMD's 4700S Desktop Kit, a motherboard that almost certainly houses a defective version of the chip typically found in the Sony PlayStation 5, in for testing. This kit definitely isn't a typical AMD product: The eight-core 16-thread Zen 2 'AMD 4700S' chip has a 3.6 GHz base and 4.0 GHz boost, but it comes directly mounted onto a mini-ITX motherboard along with either 8 or 16GB of memory (ours had 16GB) and a cooler, while the chip's custom integrated GPU with 36 RDNA2-based compute units (CUs) is disabled. That means the chip's ability to compete with the best CPUs for gaming, and its position on our CPU Benchmark hierarchy, rests on its ability to push a discrete GPU to high levels of performance. Today we'll put the chip through its paces in a full spate of tests, including gaming and applications.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Gamespot

PSA: Don't Download The Wrong Version Of Battlefield 2042's Beta By Mistake

Battlefield 2042's multiplayer beta is available now for EA Play and preorder customers, and it's opening for everyone on October 8. If you're playing on console, you'll want to be careful to make sure you're selecting the correct version, since it's not always necessarily immediately obvious. Searching for "Battlefield 2042...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil 7 Passes 10 Million Copies Shipped

2017's Resident Evil 7 continues to sell, as Capcom has announced the game has now surpassed 10 million copies shipped worldwide. The game has shipped more than 1 million copies every fiscal year since its release, and in total, it has now hit 10 million units shipped. That makes it...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 - Where To Find The La Varita Rifle And Triador Stealth Supremo

Far Cry 6's best gear is easily its collection of scrappy Resolver weapons and Supremo backpacks, an arsenal of junkyard weapons that can turn your guerrilla into a one-man army. During the course of Far Cry 6, you'll get the chance to purchase this hardware from Juan and his arms dealers, provided that you have enough depleted uranium which can be scavenged from anti-aircraft sites across Yara.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Playing Back 4 Blood Solo Means Missing Out On Rewards, Achievements

Back 4 Blood is a social game, and developer Turtle Rock Studios doesn't want players to forget that. While playing through a campaign match with others will let players earn supply points, which can be used to purchase cards and cosmetics, the game's solo mode totally cuts players off from all rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 Post-Credits Scene Explained

For a while now, fans have speculated that Far Cry 6 would bring back fan-favorite villain Vaas, one of the antagonists of Far Cry 3. Vaas is the guy who pretty much defined what has become the archetypal Far Cry villain. He's charismatic, scary, and ruthless, and he has some long and fun bad guy monologues. Hints that Vaas was returning have circulated for more than a year, with actor Michael Mando even suggesting he'd reprise the role, and that's fueled a lot of fan theories about the villain's role in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Phys.org

New imaging system reveals solar panel defects even in bright sunlight

Researchers have developed and demonstrated a new system that can detect defects in silicon solar panels in full and partial sunlight under any weather conditions. Because current defect detection methods cannot be used in daylight conditions, the new system could make it much easier to keep solar panels working optimally.
SCIENCE
Gamespot

Diablo 4 Sound Effects and Design (Quarterly Update)

Get some behind the scenes looks at how the audio for the gore is created and recorded, as well as a look at the sound design being made for the Desert Field. Listen in on a shortened version of the ambient sound effects in the Dry Steppes, the Scosglen Coast, Scosglen Rain, and Fractured Peaks. Additionally, get a glimpse and listen to sound effects for the Wood Wraith monster, as well as different breakable interaction sound effects with a Sorceress.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New PS5 System Update Out Now, Doesn't Do Anything Much

The newest PlayStation 5 firmware update has arrived, but this is not a big or exciting refresh. The latest update improves system performance and seemingly nothing else. Better system performance is always welcome, so that's good. There is always the chance, too, that this update secretly did more than the patch notes state.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Prepare to Say Goodbye To Destiny 2 Forsaken When Witch Queen Launches

Destiny 2 Forsaken and the Tangled Shore will no longer be playable when The Witch Queen expansion launches next year. They'll enter the Destiny Content Vault, a method introduced before the launch of Beyond Light last year to remove older Destiny 2 content and reduce the size of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Warframe Halloween Event Brings New Skins And Exclusive Rewards

The new Halloween event in Warframe offers cosmetics both new and old, along with a free-to-play quest. While the event doesn't offer much for new players, it is an opportunity to color the already H. R. Giger-tinged Warframe with some seasonal goodies. The content is split into three distinct elements: Nights of Naberus, Day of the Dead, and Chains of Harrow.
VIDEO GAMES
offshore-technology.com

Amazon Rolls Out Computer Vision Service to Identify Defects

Concept: Amazon has launched a cloud service named Lookout for Vision to detect anomalies and defects in manufactured products. Available in select Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions with the AWS console and supporting partners, the solution leverages computer vision and can train an AI model using few baseline images. Nature...
SOFTWARE

