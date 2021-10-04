Defect Process

We have AMD's 4700S Desktop Kit, a motherboard that almost certainly houses a defective version of the chip typically found in the Sony PlayStation 5, in for testing. This kit definitely isn't a typical AMD product: The eight-core 16-thread Zen 2 'AMD 4700S' chip has a 3.6 GHz base and 4.0 GHz boost, but it comes directly mounted onto a mini-ITX motherboard along with either 8 or 16GB of memory (ours had 16GB) and a cooler, while the chip's custom integrated GPU with 36 RDNA2-based compute units (CUs) is disabled. That means the chip's ability to compete with the best CPUs for gaming, and its position on our CPU Benchmark hierarchy, rests on its ability to push a discrete GPU to high levels of performance. Today we'll put the chip through its paces in a full spate of tests, including gaming and applications.
