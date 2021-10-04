CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song of Life

 5 days ago

wrsi.com

The Weather Nut Theme Song

J.J. O’Connell from the band SPOUSE and the meteorological legend, Dave Hayes The Weather Nut, join Monte to talk about the creation of the brand new Weather Nut Theme song. Buy the song here and support the Food Bank of Western MA.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "The Gift" by Shrinari

Today we are pleased to present you with an act that emantes an engaging sound that is not often heard – it is that soft sound of spring embedded into a human voice. Genre-wise, we could depict this sound as soft-spoken pop meets a purifying Irish spring. Not sure if that makes the analogy any closer to you, so we recommend you just have a solid listen from start to finish for yourself. Bonus: you even get to follow this track up with a cool homegrown organic earthy video for yet another track from their forthcoming album.
MUSIC
BBC

Songs and dances: Week Two

It's the second week of the series and this Saturday we see the first Couple's Choice and Charleston of the competition. AJ and Kai: Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse. Judi and Graziano: Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul. Katie and Gorka: Jive to Good...
TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

Mitski teasing a new song

It looks like Mitski is back! After playing her last shows indefinitely and going dark on social media, she returned to tweet a cowboy hat-featuring teaser for a new song, set to drop on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 AM. Exciting news; stay tuned!. While she's been quiet over the...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
KPBS

Song For Love: An Ape With An App

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at 8 p.m. & Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV. Blind dates for apes? It started out as a crazy idea to help the world's rarest gibbon, the Skywalker gibbon, find the perfect mate. Now, males and females, sight unseen, are making bonds for life.
CELL PHONES
The Ringer

Songs 4 Us, by The-Dream

This week, Danyel celebrates 20 chapters of Black Girl Songbook with singer, songwriter, and recording producer The-Dream. He joins this week’s episode to tell the stories behind four of his most genius music collaborations with Black women artists. He also shares his admiration for Black women in music and explains exactly why he loves writing music from a woman’s perspective. Plus, The-Dream and Danyel trade stories about an unforgettable tour and Paris nights.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Trivium’s Matt Heafy: My life in 10 songs

1. Trivium – My Hatred (Ember To Inferno, 2003) An intense battle anthem of emotional turmoil, this song captures the essence of Trivium’s earliest days. “This is the oldest song on the record. I remember my history teacher saying to me in middle-school, when we were supposed to turn in the setlist for Battle Of The Bands, ​‘Do you think they’re going to be okay with you playing a song called My Hatred? In this climate?’ But it’s always this climate. Anyway, I joined Trivium at 13 through a tryout song: For Whom The Bell Tolls by Metallica. Our original singer wanted Trivium to be an industrial band like Skinny Puppy, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, Rammstein, but we wanted to be a metal band. So he said, ​‘Let’s split the songs in half, you guys keep the band name,’ and he left. This song was the first time I was able to really flex my muscle of who I am as a songwriter.”
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans

This new 2009 reissue of Sunrise (for the first time anywhere in the world in 1080p HD on Blu-ray, in addition to a newly mastered 2 x DVD set) contains two versions of the film: the previously released Movietone version, and an alternate silent version of the film recently discovered in the Czech Republic. The Blu-ray edition includes both versions in 1080p HD.The culmination of one of the greatest careers in film history, F. W. Murnau’s Sunrise blends a story of fable-like simplicity with unparalleled visual imagination and technical ingenuity. Invited to Hollywood by William Fox and given total artistic freedom on any project he wished, Murnau’s tale of the idyllic marriage of a peasant couple (George O’Brien and Janet Gaynor) threatened by a Machiavellian seductress from the city (Margaret Livingston) created a milestone of film expressionism.Made in the twilight of the silent era, it became both a swan song for a vanishing medium and one of the few films to instantly achieve legendary status. Winner of three Oscars for Best Actress (Gaynor), Cinematography, and a never-repeated award for “Unique and Artistic Picture”, its influence and stature has only grown with each passing year. The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present a new 2xDVD and Blu-ray special edition of the film, including an all-new alternate version recently discovered in a Czech archive of a higher visual quality than any other known source.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Singers…Songs…Stories – An Evening of Song

UTICA, N.Y., 9/21/ 2021 – Players of Utica presents Singers…Songs…Stories – An Evening of Song 7:30 p.m. on October 14th, 15th, and 16th at Players Theatre located at 1108 State Street in Utica. The production is a joyous celebration of popular music certain to please audiences of any age. The Singers… are eight outstandingly talented local performers, Caitlin Deary Fenton, Tim Huey, Bonnie Hibbard, John Krause, Hana Meyers, Linda Potts, Linda LaPorte Stoodley and Richard K. Stoodley. They exuberantly bring their unique variety of musical styles to the stage. Their selected Songs… cover a wide range of popular music including jazz, country western, standards, and contemporary pop. The Stories… are shared at various moments in the show to offer insights into why the songs were chosen and the ways music has inspired their lives. The production is conceived and directed by Daniel Fusillo with John Krause as music director and accompanist with Bonnie Hibbard on the second keyboard. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at playersofutica.org or by calling 315-724-7624. The production is sponsored by New Hartford Eye Associates. Join Players of Utica for an evening of music that will entertain, captivate, and lift your spirits. Seating is limited. See our website for details.
UTICA, NY
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

September is becoming October as we speak, with a major month of new releases to look forward to. But at the moment, we’re focused on the past week’s new songs, narrowing dozens down to a must-hear top 10. Standouts include the statement-making lead track from IDLES’ next record, our latest preview of Amber Mark’s debut, and Haley Fohr’s latest Circuit des Yeux single, but all these sounds need to be in your ears. Jump in below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Columbus Telegram

Country gospel songs

Have you ever heard the song, “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine”? It is an oldie! The song’s lyrics were thought to be written by Jimmy Long, Gene Autry’s brother-in-law and business manager. On Oct. 29, 1931, Long and Autry recorded the song and it was played at RCA Studios in New York City. It became an even bigger hit when Gene Autry sang the song in two different movies, "The Phantom Empire" and "Tumbling Tumbleweeds" in 1935. It reportedly sold five million copies way back then. The song “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine” became certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1958.
COLUMBUS, NE
940wfaw.com

AFI Release New Song

AFI has shared a new song “Caught.” The previously-unreleased song was recorded while the band was making their newest album, Bodies. AFI first shared the song with fans at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the brand new short film by Kes Glozier. The new track will be available on a limited 7″ vinyl.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

45 Years Ago: Stevie Wonder Releases His Masterpiece, ‘Songs in the Key of Life’

Stevie Wonder didn't have to prove anything during the last half of the '70s. He'd just spent the first part of the decade on one of the greatest runs in popular music, with classic album after classic album: Music of My Mind and Talking Book (both 1972), Innervisions (1974), Fulfillingness' First Finale (1974). But Wonder didn't slow down, immediately beginning work on his 18th album, tentatively titled Let's See Life the Way It Is before it changed to Songs in the Key of Life for its Sept. 28, 1976, release.
MUSIC
pghcitypaper.com

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS

Pittsburgh bands have been conquering the shoe-gaze, haze rock sound recently, and ensemble SLUGSS is another act to add to the list. The SLUGSS track “Spill,” off of their forthcoming album Live at Monster Mansion, is breezy and shiny, with a sound that conjures images of the sun and warmer days.
PITTSBURGH, PA

