Hotel Magnate

The Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa, located on the shores of Kirkland is close to everything, but far from the everyday. Within 15 minutes of Seattle, Redmond, Bellevue, and Woodinville Wine Country, our boutique waterfront hotel combines personalized service, luxury lifestyle amenities, and a serene lakeside setting. Be inspired to accomplish more, or simply immerse in local life. We love to delight with extra touches to make your stay special. With two signature restaurants, both with distinct atmospheres and flavors, a full-service spa, and access to a top-of-the-line fitness studio, The Woodmark provides experiences that are perfect for work, play or both. Woodmark Waterfront Adventures and extra lakeside perks provide endless recreational options. The Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa is a stunning location for waterfront weddings, inspired meetings and events, family getaways, corporate retreats, and romantic escapes.
