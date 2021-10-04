CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hotel Magnate

Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Hotel Magnate, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Courier News

Choosing a hotel for wedding guests

As engaged couples compile their guest lists, many might realize their friends and family are spread out across the country, if not the world. Technology has made it easier than ever before to stay connected to faraway loved ones, and engaged couples no doubt have a handful of guests on their lists who will need lodging when the wedding weekend arrives.
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

In The Bahamas, the Ultimate Gourmet Hotel

On its broad list of spirits (that’s in addition to what is the world’s third-largest wine cellar), one can find a bottle of Alfred Lamb’s rum that was bottled in 1934. It’s not the sort of thing you typically find on a hotel menu anywhere in the world. That’s because...
LIFESTYLE
smartertravel.com

8 Spectacular Underwater Hotels

If you are looking to really get away from it all by escaping underwater, you have plenty of options throughout the world. From extreme luxury to quaint lake stays, here are some of the best underwater hotels in the world. The Muraka – Conrad, Maldives, Rangali Island. Experience true luxury...
San Diego Business Journal

Little Italy Hotel Sold

La Pensione Hotel in Little Italy has been sold for nearly $18 million. The buyer was not disclosed. Built in 1991, the 25,767 hotel has 67 rooms above two ground-floor restaurants – Café Italia and Mr. Moto Pizza. The off-market sale was brokered by Paul Ahern, principal of Next Wave...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnate
TravelPulse

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 19 New Hotels

WHY IT RATES: Preferred Hotels & Resorts is giving guests even more options for an incredible stay in destinations around the globe. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Preferred Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to announce the 19 new members that joined its global portfolio from June 1 through August...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Blank Canvas Gallery Hotels

The Quirk Hotel is located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Designed by ARCHITECTUREFIRM, the building is a gallery hotel. It acts as a blank canvas for local artists to fill with their work. Finished with a simple interior and clean white walls, the Quirk hotel lets the architecture of the building shine through as the focal point.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theridgewoodblog.net

hotel and reservation services

Many people believe that advertising plays a significant role in countries with the developed tourism sector, while others argue the interest of the citizens should not be underestimated. However, research shows that tourism advertisement has contributed significantly to global economic growth. Hence, both local and international markets benefit from the experience that comes with tourist attractions.
INDUSTRY
Daily Reporter

Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel

Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel is the first full-service Marriott-branded hotel in the area. The 12-floor hotel features 177 rooms and 19 suites. With accommodations such as on-site parking, a fitness center, lobby bar and nearly 10,000 square feet of meeting space — including a 4,500-square-foot high-end ballroom — the Milwaukee West Hotel is a destination for business trips, group events or weekend getaways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cbslocal.com

The Gateway Hotel in Copperopolis

The Gateway Hotel just opened in May in Copperopolis, and we wanted to have a look around! Manager Bill Babis and our photographer Shawn Halverson give Tina a look around!
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
TrendHunter.com

Hotel Cosmetic Offerings

Arlo Soho Hotel and Allure Store collaborated to offer hotel guests exclusive beauty experiences. As of Monday, October 11th, 2021, guests of the Arlo Soho will receive a tote bag complete with the latest Allure Store award-winning skincare and beauty products. In addition, visitors at the hotel will receive a...
LIFESTYLE
GamingOnLinux

Build and manage your own special resort in Hotel Magnate now in Early Access

After the success on Kickstarter in 2019, Hotel Magnate from developer Arcade Oven and publisher Crytivo has arrived to let you build up your own special resort. Like the tycoon games of old, Hotel Magnate gives you all the tools you need and a dirt-patch to start from. Build your floors, walls and eventually decorate every single part of it to your liking. From bathrooms to nightclubs, there's a lot you get to place inside your walls. Since it's only just started life, the developer has plans to add plenty more to it.
VIDEO GAMES
cititour.com

Daintree Opens at Hotel Hendricks

Daintree, an intimate cocktail lounge and rooftop bar with an Australian-American influence, has opened on the top floor of Hotel Hendricks (25 West 28th Street). Flushed with greenery, the cocktail lounge features an antique mirrored-bar, vibrant plush seating and woven accents, while lively custom wallpaper from PaperWhite Studio lines the staircase to Daintree’s intimate 70-seat rooftop terrace on the hotel’s 29th floor.
LIFESTYLE
foodandtravel.com

Selman Marrakech Hotel

Tickling the foot of the Atlas Mountains, just outside Marrakech, sits a family estate that channels the golden age of Moroccan culture. Set amid immaculate gardens, Selman has more than regal hint about it. On approach to the grand terracotta-hued fortress, you’re welcomed by a colonnade of palm trees, a team of Arabian stallions and a glistening 80-metre pool.
WORLD
foodandtravel.com

Boringdon Hall Hotel

You wouldn’t normally associate the Domesday Book with a state-of-the art wellbeing centre, but the site of this Grade-I-listed manor-house hotel, on the edge of Dartmoor, gets a mention, and these days, centuries of history go hand in hand with one of the country’s most acclaimed spas. Flagstone floors and...
LIFESTYLE
visitseattle.org

Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa

The Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa, located on the shores of Kirkland is close to everything, but far from the everyday. Within 15 minutes of Seattle, Redmond, Bellevue, and Woodinville Wine Country, our boutique waterfront hotel combines personalized service, luxury lifestyle amenities, and a serene lakeside setting. Be inspired to accomplish more, or simply immerse in local life. We love to delight with extra touches to make your stay special. With two signature restaurants, both with distinct atmospheres and flavors, a full-service spa, and access to a top-of-the-line fitness studio, The Woodmark provides experiences that are perfect for work, play or both. Woodmark Waterfront Adventures and extra lakeside perks provide endless recreational options. The Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa is a stunning location for waterfront weddings, inspired meetings and events, family getaways, corporate retreats, and romantic escapes.
SEATTLE, WA
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Hotels & Hurricane Guarantees

What do you do if you’re traveling to a destination and a storm is suddenly predicted?. You can always try and buy weather insurance in case of a storm, but it can be expensive. And remember, you can’t buy the insurance once a storm is officially named by the National...
San Diego Business Journal

Hotel La Jolla Sold

The Hotel La Jolla has been sold for an undisclosed price to Kawa Capital Management based in Florida in partnership with CL Hotels. The seller was Khana Enterprises V, LP. The 11-story, 110-room hotel at 7955 La Jolla Shores Drive is a Curio Collection Hilton and the franchise agreement was renewed for 20 years.
LIFESTYLE
foodandtravel.com

Finca Serena Hotel

The idea of escaping to a quiet life on the Med is reimagined at Finca Serena, a historic 13th-century farmstead turned luxury retreat in the heart of Mallorca. Surrounded by lavender fields, olive groves and rolling countryside, it’s the perfect post-lockdown antidote. A theme of natural simplicity is ingrained throughout...
YOGA
ourcommunitynow.com

Corvette Museum Buys Hotel

It’s not what you’re probably thinking…Recently, the National Corvette Museum Foundation made an important purchase, the Country Hearth Inn at 395 Corvette Drive in Bowling Green, Kentucky. While at first many Corvette faithful hoped it would be turned into some over-the-top ‘Vette-themed hotel,
BOWLING GREEN, KY
skiddle.com

Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel

Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel events and tickets. Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel in Birmingham. Find 1 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy