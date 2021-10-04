After the success on Kickstarter in 2019, Hotel Magnate from developer Arcade Oven and publisher Crytivo has arrived to let you build up your own special resort. Like the tycoon games of old, Hotel Magnate gives you all the tools you need and a dirt-patch to start from. Build your floors, walls and eventually decorate every single part of it to your liking. From bathrooms to nightclubs, there's a lot you get to place inside your walls. Since it's only just started life, the developer has plans to add plenty more to it.

