ICC T20 WC: Surprised to see usually 'flat' Sharjah wickets play slow in IPL, says Ireland batter Stirling

Paul Stirling has admitted Ireland are eager to make up for lost time and will take nothing for granted in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.It has been five years since the country graced cricket’s top table after they failed to qualify for the 50-over tournament in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the sprint format competition by an extra 12 months.The 31-year-old has been able to travel the world on the franchise circuit, which is a luxury not afforded to all of his team-mates – but even the experienced batter is desperate for Ireland to again...

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO